Can these 6 breakfasts really keep you full for six hours? Dietitian weighs in

Eatinghealthyfeed, a popular nutrition and recipe curation account on Instagram, recently shared a list of breakfasts that it claimed can keep us full for six hours. The list included a protein oats power bowl, egg and avocado toast, Greek yoghurt protein parfait, cottage cheese power bowl, turkey breakfast wrap and peanut butter banana smoothie.

The appeal is understandable: a filling breakfast can help keep hunger at bay and provide sustained energy through the morning. But can any breakfast really keep everyone satiated for six hours?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dt Shalini Bliss, Head of Dietetics at PSRI Hospital, a high-protein breakfast can certainly promote satiety, but the effect varies from person to person.

“A high-protein breakfast can help you feel full longer, but that doesn’t mean everyone will be satiated for six hours,” Bliss says. Protein influences hormones involved in appetite regulation and can help reduce hunger, but satiety depends on several other factors too.

“Satiety is also affected by fibre, healthy fats, total calories, portion size and individual metabolism,” she adds. This means simply increasing protein may not be enough. A balanced breakfast containing different nutrients may be a more effective way to stay satisfied.

What should a filling breakfast contain?

Rather than focusing on one nutrient, Bliss recommends combining protein, fibre, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

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“An ideal breakfast should contain protein, fibre, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates,” she says.

Protein sources such as eggs, paneer, Greek yoghurt, milk and sprouts can help promote fullness. Fibre-rich foods, including oats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, can slow digestion and contribute to longer-lasting satiety.

Healthy fats also have a role. “Nuts and seeds are a great source of healthy fats, which can help to increase satiety,” Bliss explains.

Complex carbohydrates, meanwhile, can provide sustained energy and help prevent sudden dips in energy, making them an important part of a balanced breakfast rather than something that needs to be eliminated.

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So, what makes these breakfast options filling?

The difference often lies not in the individual food but in how it is combined. For instance, oats on their own may not be as filling as oats cooked with milk or yoghurt and topped with fruit, nuts and seeds. This combination brings together protein, fibre and healthy fats, says Bliss.

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Similarly, eggs can be paired with vegetables and whole-grain toast or roti to create a more balanced meal. Greek yoghurt can be combined with fruit, oats and seeds, while paneer can be served with vegetables and whole grains.

“The combination of these foods is what matters,” Bliss says. This principle also applies to smoothies, which are sometimes viewed as an automatically healthy breakfast option.

“Smoothies shouldn’t just be fruit, they should contain a source of protein such as Greek yogurt or milk, as well as fruit, oats or seeds,” she says.

Is six-hour fullness a realistic goal?

Not necessarily. Hunger naturally varies between people and can be influenced by factors such as portion size, activity levels, sleep, metabolism and what was eaten previously.

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Therefore, the idea that one breakfast will keep everyone full for exactly six hours is too simplistic. “Your best bet for feeling full is a combination of protein and fibre, along with some healthy fats and complex carbohydrates in moderation,” Bliss says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.