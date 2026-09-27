How Surya Namaskar can fit into your cardio workout routine

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Cardio workouts play an important role in developing cardiovascular endurance, stamina and overall fitness. Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, on the other hand, is a sequence of yoga postures performed in a continuous flow. It can provide a meaningful cardiovascular workout, particularly when performed at a moderate to brisk pace.
But can the yoga asana replace the workout? This, experts say, depends on a person’s fitness level, goals and how intensely the sequence is performed.
Surya Namaskar combines continuous movement, breath, balance, coordination and awareness in one flowing sequence.
Dr Ravikant, HoD, physio rehab, ShardaCare – Healthcity, says, “When done continuously, Surya Namaskar increases the heart rate, improves circulation and engages several major muscle groups, including the legs, shoulders, arms, back and core. The repeated transitions between postures also require muscular endurance, coordination and flexibility. For someone who is new to exercise or has limited time, several rounds of Surya Namaskar can be an effective way to increase physical activity and improve overall fitness.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The unique part about Surya Namaskar is the use of movement and breath.
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga master and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, says, “The link between each posture and transition to breathing creates a practice that trains mobility, strength, flexibility, coordination and breathing awareness at the same time. When done at an appropriate speed and frequency, it can be a helpful activity in an active fitness program.”
Talking about its connection with the Sun, he adds, “Surya Namaskar is also traditionally related to the Sun, which symbolises light, vitality and life-giving forces. This brings intention and mindfulness to the practice, making it intentional and purposeful with each movement.”
Although Surya Namaskar has a lot of health benefits, Dr Ravikant says that it should not automatically be considered a complete substitute for activities such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or aerobic exercise.
“Traditional cardio allows people to maintain an elevated heart rate for longer periods and can be easier to structure according to specific endurance or cardiovascular fitness goals. The intensity of Surya Namaskar can also vary considerably depending on the pace and technique,” he adds.
For general health, a combination may be more beneficial.
Dr Ravikant says, Surya Namaskar can be included as part of a weekly exercise routine along with aerobic activity and strength training. Beginners should start with a few slow, controlled rounds and gradually increase the pace and repetitions as their fitness improves.”
“People with heart disease, uncontrolled blood pressure, joint problems or other health concerns should seek medical advice before starting vigorous exercise. The key is not simply the number of rounds, but whether the activity is performed safely and at an intensity appropriate for the individual,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.