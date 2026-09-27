How Surya Namaskar can fit into your cardio workout routine

Surya Namaskar can raise the heart rate when performed continuously, but its intensity varies with pace and technique. (Image Source: Pexels)

Cardio workouts play an important role in developing cardiovascular endurance, stamina and overall fitness. Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, on the other hand, is a sequence of yoga postures performed in a continuous flow. It can provide a meaningful cardiovascular workout, particularly when performed at a moderate to brisk pace.

But can the yoga asana replace the workout? This, experts say, depends on a person’s fitness level, goals and how intensely the sequence is performed.

What Surya Namaskar does to our body

Surya Namaskar combines continuous movement, breath, balance, coordination and awareness in one flowing sequence.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Dr Ravikant, HoD, physio rehab, ShardaCare – Healthcity, says, “When done continuously, Surya Namaskar increases the heart rate, improves circulation and engages several major muscle groups, including the legs, shoulders, arms, back and core. The repeated transitions between postures also require muscular endurance, coordination and flexibility. For someone who is new to exercise or has limited time, several rounds of Surya Namaskar can be an effective way to increase physical activity and improve overall fitness.”