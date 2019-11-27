Can popcorn keep you healthy? Here’s what science says

What makes popcorn popular? As a snack, it is mostly associated with film-viewing experience. A lip-smacking food item, it is now available in many different flavours as well. But, a lot of us do not know that popcorn is also rich in many nutrients that gives it a healthy spin. With tonnes of fiber and antioxidants, here is why popcorn is the king of all snacks.

Healthier than fruits and veggies?

According to a 2019 analysis published in the journal Antioxidants, popcorn is rich in polyphenols, which is a compound found in plants. It acts an antioxidant and reduces inflammation. Fruits and vegetables have a lot of water in them, which is why polyphenols are found in diluted form. Polyphenols are found in more concentrated form in popcorn. So, you can imagine the health benefits.

Fights cancer

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, it is the polyphenol that has the ability to block enzymes that cancer cells need for growth. While consuming fruits and vegetables has many health benefits, snacking on popcorn can be equally healthy.

Relief from constipation

Another reason you should embrace popcorn is that it keeps your digestive tract healthy. Rich in fiber, popcorn is that whole grain that prevents constipation. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, popcorn can promote intestinal regularity.

Diabetic friendly

According to 2015 research published in the journal Circulation, high fiber foods such as popcorn do not contain too much of digestible carbohydrate, making it safe for diabetes patients. Still, it is better to check with your doctor once.

Rich in iron

Popcorn is a good source of iron, too. So along with your daily greens, maybe try and squeeze in some popcorn as well. Women, more than men, need more iron fix. So, this can be especially beneficial to them.