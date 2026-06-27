Can poor sleep make you insulin resistant?

Poor sleep can leave you feeling tired, irritable, and unable to focus the next day. But what many people don’t realise is that regularly skimping on sleep may also affect how the body handles sugar — and could even increase the risk of insulin resistance.

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes and Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, sleep plays a far bigger role in metabolic health than most people think. “Sleep is not a luxury; it is a metabolic necessity,” he tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.