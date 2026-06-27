Can poor sleep make you insulin resistant?

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Poor sleep can leave you feeling tired, irritable, and unable to focus the next day. But what many people don’t realise is that regularly skimping on sleep may also affect how the body handles sugar — and could even increase the risk of insulin resistance.
According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes and Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, sleep plays a far bigger role in metabolic health than most people think. “Sleep is not a luxury; it is a metabolic necessity,” he tells indianexpress.com.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Kovil explains that sleep is a time when the body performs important metabolic maintenance. “During healthy sleep, hormones that regulate glucose, appetite, stress, and energy balance are carefully coordinated.”
When sleep is inadequate or disrupted, the body produces higher levels of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones signal the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream while making muscle and fat cells less responsive to insulin. As a result, the pancreas has to work harder to keep blood sugar levels under control.
Poor sleep also increases inflammation, disrupts hunger hormones, and promotes cravings for calorie-dense foods. “Over time, these changes contribute to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, which further worsens insulin resistance.”
Sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea can make matters worse by causing repeated drops in oxygen levels and activating stress pathways throughout the night.
Surprisingly, yes. Research has shown that restricting sleep to four to five hours a night for just three to five days can reduce insulin sensitivity by 15-30% even in otherwise healthy adults. “This means the body becomes less efficient at moving glucose from the bloodstream into muscles and other tissues.”
People who are already overweight, have a family history of diabetes, have PCOS, or are living with prediabetes may be particularly vulnerable to these effects.
“While one bad night may be recoverable, several consecutive nights of insufficient sleep can trigger measurable metabolic consequences,” Dr Kovil warns while noting that sleeping less than six hours a night has been strongly linked to insulin resistance, prediabetes, and Type 2 diabetes.
“We often focus on calories and exercise, but sleep is the forgotten pillar of metabolism. Consistently sleeping less than six hours may quietly increase the risk of diabetes,” he says.
The good news is that sleep is one of the few risk factors people can actively improve. “Better sleep can improve insulin sensitivity surprisingly quickly and may be one of the most underutilized tools in metabolic health,” assures Dr Kovil.
Early warning signs may include persistent fatigue, cravings for sugary foods, unexplained weight gain, increased abdominal fat, brain fog, difficulty losing weight, snoring, morning headaches, dry mouth on waking, and excessive daytime sleepiness.
“When patients tell me they are constantly tired, craving sweets, and struggling to lose weight, I don’t just ask about food—I ask about sleep. The problem may start in the bedroom, not the kitchen.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.