‘Can piles go away on their own?’

Piles are most commonly caused by chronic constipation and straining during bowel movements (Images: Pexels, Wikimedia Commons)

Many people are embarrassed to admit, let alone seek help, that they have piles. The hush culture and the taboo around it worsen the scenario. Rather than seeking medical advice, many people choose to suffer in silence, rely on home remedies, scour the internet for solutions, or self-medicate with over-the-counter drugs.

One such person took to Quora to know if piles can go away on their own. We decided to dig deeper and seek a medically backed answer to this. Turns out, the answer isn’t a simple yes or no. It depends on how severe the condition is and how early you address it.