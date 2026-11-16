Can napping three times a week lower your risk of dying from heart disease by 37%?

Health and wellness expert Partha Amin recently highlighted the potential heart health benefits of short afternoon naps. In a video on Instagram, he explained, “A 30-minute nap 3 times a week can cut your risk of dying from heart disease by more than a third.”

He referred to a study conducted in Greece, which followed 23,681 adults between the ages of 20 and 86 for over six years. According to Amin, participants who napped for at least 30 minutes three or more times a week had a 37% lower risk of dying from heart disease than those who never napped. Among working men, the risk was reportedly 64% lower.

He also pointed out that researchers had accounted for factors such as diet and physical activity, but the association remained. Explaining the possible reason, he said, “The researchers believe it works as a daily stress release. Stress keeps your blood pressure high and your heart under strain all day.”

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But does taking a short afternoon nap really protect your heart? And how much of a difference can it make to your cardiovascular health?

We spoke to Dr Rajesh Bhardwaj, sleep expert at MedFirst ENT Centre, to understand the science behind daytime napping and its relationship with heart health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can a 30-minute nap three times a week reduce heart disease risk?

While the reported findings are encouraging, they need to be interpreted with caution, says Dr Bhardwaj. “The reported 37% reduction in coronary mortality comes from an observational study examining the relationship between habitual afternoon siestas and coronary deaths. However, this does not establish that napping itself was responsible for the reduction in risk,” he explains.

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He further clarifies that the study did not specifically establish that taking a 30-minute nap exactly three times a week produces this benefit.

People who nap regularly may also have healthier lifestyle habits, better sleep routines or lower occupational stress, all of which could influence their cardiovascular health.

“The scientific evidence on this subject is still evolving. Some studies have suggested that occasional short naps may be associated with better cardiovascular outcomes, while others have found no significant protective association. Research has also linked prolonged daytime napping with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease,” Dr Bhardwaj says.

He cautions against treating afternoon naps as a preventive measure against heart disease. Instead, they should complement other established habits, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate nighttime sleep, blood pressure management and routine cardiovascular check-ups.

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How does chronic stress and inadequate sleep affect heart health?

Prolonged stress and insufficient sleep can place considerable strain on the cardiovascular system. Dr Bhardwaj explains that chronic stress can keep the sympathetic nervous system, responsible for the body’s fight-or-flight response, excessively activated.

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“This increases the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which can elevate heart rate, increase blood pressure and place additional demands on the heart,” he says.

Inadequate sleep can further aggravate this response by interfering with the body’s natural blood pressure regulation, affecting glucose metabolism and contributing to systemic inflammation.

Over time, these changes may increase the risk of hypertension, metabolic disorders and other cardiovascular complications. A short afternoon nap may offer some relief by providing an opportunity for physical and mental recovery.

“Rest can reduce subjective stress, improve alertness and support autonomic nervous system regulation. By allowing the body to relax, a brief nap may also contribute to a temporary reduction in physiological stress,” Dr Bhardwaj explains.

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However, he emphasises that there is insufficient evidence to conclude that afternoon naps independently prevent hypertension or reduce the incidence of heart attacks.

“The larger priority should be maintaining consistent nighttime sleep, managing stress, staying physically active and addressing underlying sleep disorders. A nap should complement these habits rather than compensate for chronic sleep deprivation,” he adds.

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What is the ideal duration and timing of an afternoon nap?

“For most healthy adults, a short daytime nap of approximately 10–20 minutes is a reasonable approach. It provides an opportunity to recover from fatigue, improve alertness and restore mental energy without entering deeper stages of sleep, which can leave a person feeling groggy upon waking,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

He recommends napping in the early afternoon, preferably between 1 pm and 3 pm. This coincides with the natural dip in alertness that many people experience after lunch.

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Napping too late in the afternoon or evening, however, can interfere with nighttime sleep by reducing the body’s natural sleep drive.

“I would generally advise against routinely taking prolonged daytime naps, particularly those lasting an hour or more,” he says.

While some observational studies have associated longer naps with adverse cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, this does not necessarily mean that the naps themselves cause these problems.

Dr Bhardwaj points out that excessive daytime sleepiness could sometimes indicate an underlying health concern, such as obstructive sleep apnoea, poor nighttime sleep quality or metabolic disorders.

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“People who regularly feel the need to sleep during the day despite getting adequate nighttime rest should consider a medical evaluation,” he advises.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.