That morning ‘jhatka’ could be stressing your spine, experts warn

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Most people wake up and immediately spring into action, reaching for their phone, rushing to the bathroom, or jumping out of bed the moment the alarm rings. But according to Endoscopic Neuro-Spine Surgeon Dr Chandratej Kadam, that sudden “jhatka” may place unnecessary stress on your back.
Explaining the same on Instagram, Dr Kadam wrote, “If you wake up and immediately jump out of bed, this is for you. Your spine is naturally stiff after a night’s sleep, and that sudden movement can put unnecessary pressure on your spinal discs,” he said.
According to Dr Mukesh Pandey, Neurosurgeon, Director & HOD – Neurosurgery, Asian Hospital, the spine undergoes important physiological changes during the night.
“After lying down for several hours, the intervertebral discs—the shock-absorbing cushions between the vertebrae—undergo a process called rehydration,” explains Dr Pandey.
Throughout the day, gravity and body weight compress these discs, causing them to lose some fluid. When a person lies down to sleep, the pressure on the spine is reduced.
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“At night, when the spine is unloaded, the discs reabsorb water and become slightly thicker and more hydrated. This is one reason why people are often slightly taller in the morning than they are at night,” says Dr Pandey.
While this overnight rehydration is completely normal and beneficial, it also changes how the spine behaves first thing in the morning. “The discs are under temporarily higher internal pressure immediately after waking and may be less flexible than they are later in the day. Research has shown that intradiscal pressure is higher in the morning,” he explains.
At the same time, the structures supporting the spine have spent hours in a relatively fixed position. “The muscles, ligaments, and joints around the spine have been relatively inactive overnight. This can result in temporary stiffness and a feeling of tightness when you first get out of bed,” says Dr Pandey.
“Rapid loading of the spine occurs when the discs are maximally hydrated, and the surrounding tissues are still stiff. This can contribute to discomfort, muscle strain, or aggravation of existing spinal conditions,” says Dr Pandey.
“This is why many spine specialists recommend gradual movement rather than abrupt, forceful actions first thing in the morning,” he adds.
Dr Pandey recommends giving your body a minute or two to adjust before standing up.
1. Start with gentle movement
“Before getting out of bed, gently move your ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, and neck,” advises Dr Pandey. “This helps activate the muscles and improve circulation.”
2. Roll onto your side
Instead of performing a sit-up from a lying position, roll onto one side first. “Bend your knees slightly and use your arms to push yourself into a sitting position. This reduces stress on the lower back,” he says.
3. Sit at the edge of the bed
Once seated, pause for a moment. “Sitting at the edge of the bed for a minute allows your body to adjust gradually, especially if you experience morning stiffness or dizziness,” says Dr Pandey.
4. Ease into activity
A short walk around the room or a few gentle mobility exercises can help loosen the spine.
“Gentle walking, pelvic tilts, bringing the knees toward the chest, and shoulder rolls can encourage normal spinal movement without placing excessive strain on the back,” he explains.
5. Avoid aggressive stretching
One common mistake is attempting deep stretches immediately after waking. “The spinal discs are more hydrated after sleep, so forceful forward bending or twisting may exert additional pressure on spinal structures,” warns Dr Pandey.