That morning ‘jhatka’ could be stressing your spine, experts warn

Expert explains the right way to wake up (Photo: AI)

Most people wake up and immediately spring into action, reaching for their phone, rushing to the bathroom, or jumping out of bed the moment the alarm rings. But according to Endoscopic Neuro-Spine Surgeon Dr Chandratej Kadam, that sudden “jhatka” may place unnecessary stress on your back.

Explaining the same on Instagram, Dr Kadam wrote, “If you wake up and immediately jump out of bed, this is for you. Your spine is naturally stiff after a night’s sleep, and that sudden movement can put unnecessary pressure on your spinal discs,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But is the spine really more vulnerable in the morning?

According to Dr Mukesh Pandey, Neurosurgeon, Director & HOD – Neurosurgery, Asian Hospital, the spine undergoes important physiological changes during the night.