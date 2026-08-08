Can heart attack feel like acidity? Symptoms, differences and warning signs

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Many people blame a burning sensation in the chest or upper abdomen on acidity after a heavy meal. While indigestion and acid reflux are common, experts say persistent or unexplained symptoms should not always be dismissed as a digestive issue. In some cases, what feels like heartburn could actually be related to the heart.
According to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, certain heart conditions—including a heart attack—can sometimes mimic indigestion or acidity because of the way the body perceives pain.
“Sometimes heart-related discomfort can feel like acidity, indigestion or burning in the chest or upper abdomen. This can happen because the heart and digestive system share some nerve pathways. Persistent or unexplained symptoms, especially in people with heart disease risk factors, should be medically evaluated,” says Dr Dhall.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Many people associate a heart attack with sudden, crushing chest pain. However, that is not always the case.
“It can sometimes cause burning, pressure, heaviness or discomfort in the chest or upper abdomen, which may be mistaken for acidity or gas. This is why unusual or unexplained symptoms should not be ignored,” explains Dr Dhall.
Because these symptoms can resemble heartburn, some people may delay seeking treatment, assuming the discomfort will pass on its own.
While the symptoms may overlap, there are a few clues that can help distinguish acid reflux from a possible heart problem.
“Acid reflux often occurs after meals or while lying down and may improve with antacids,” Dr Dhall points out while adding that heart-related discomfort may feel like “pressure, tightness or heaviness” and can occur during physical activity.
“However, symptoms can overlap, so new or unusual discomfort should be checked by a doctor,” Dr Dhall sternly advises.
Heart-related discomfort should be treated as a medical emergency if it occurs along with other concerning symptoms. According to Dr Dhall, seek immediate medical attention if indigestion or heartburn is accompanied by:
“Sudden or severe symptoms should always be treated as an emergency,” he stresses.
Not everyone experiences a heart attack in the same way. Some groups are more likely to have symptoms that resemble indigestion rather than the classic crushing chest pain.
“Women, older adults and people with diabetes may experience less typical heart symptoms, such as breathlessness, unusual tiredness, nausea or indigestion-like discomfort instead of classic chest pain. People with diabetes may also have reduced pain sensation. Heart risk factors should always be considered,” says Dr Dhall.
If heartburn or indigestion keeps returning despite medication, it is important not to assume it is only a digestive problem.
“A doctor may assess the symptoms, medical history and heart risk factors and recommend tests such as an ECG, cardiac blood tests, echocardiography or a stress test, depending on the situation. The priority is to rule out a heart problem before assuming the symptoms are only due to acidity or reflux,” says Dr Dhall.
While acidity is much more common than heart disease, persistent, unexplained or unusual symptoms should always be evaluated by a doctor, particularly in people with risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.