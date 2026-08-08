Can heart attack feel like acidity? Symptoms, differences and warning signs

Many people blame a burning sensation in the chest or upper abdomen on acidity after a heavy meal. While indigestion and acid reflux are common, experts say persistent or unexplained symptoms should not always be dismissed as a digestive issue. In some cases, what feels like heartburn could actually be related to the heart.

According to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, certain heart conditions—including a heart attack—can sometimes mimic indigestion or acidity because of the way the body perceives pain.

“Sometimes heart-related discomfort can feel like acidity, indigestion or burning in the chest or upper abdomen. This can happen because the heart and digestive system share some nerve pathways. Persistent or unexplained symptoms, especially in people with heart disease risk factors, should be medically evaluated,” says Dr Dhall.