scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

This could be why your throat itches after eating apple, almond, tomato, or cucumber

"One should suspect pollen allergy when some fruits, eaten raw, lead to an itching in throat," Dr Praveen Khilnani, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Delhi told indianexpress.com

allergyHere's what to understand about allergy and pollen in foods (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Fruits, nuts, and vegetables are said to be one of the healthiest foods for people of all ages. But some people are allergic to particular fruits, nuts and even vegetables. Why is it so?

Oral allergy syndrome is a common condition in which an adverse reaction occurs a few minutes after the consumption of fruits in patients with pollen-induced SAR or seasonal allergic rhinoconjunctivitis, noted a 2019 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

This can cause the mouths and throats of people with the allergy to become itchy, or they may even experience symptoms like a scratchy throat, or swelling of the lips, mouth, tongue, and throat. “This happens in up to 50 to 75 per cent of adults allergic to birch tree pollen,” noted research from the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology. This reaction occurs “because the proteins found in some fruits and vegetables are very similar to those found in pollen (a fine powdery substance, typically yellow, which are essential for sexual reproduction of flowering plants and plants that produce cones, according to the University of Western Australia). These proteins can confuse the immune system and cause an allergic reaction or make existing symptoms worse, which is referred to as cross-reactivity. In the case of pollen and foods, the result of cross-reactivity is called oral allergy syndrome (OAS) also known as pollen fruit allergy syndrome (PFAS)”, it added.

allergy Know your food (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to Dr Praveen Khilnani, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Delhi, in case of ‘cross reactivity’ one should suspect pollen allergy, especially if the symptoms appear after consuming a raw fruit. According to the expert, apple, almonds, hazel nuts, kiwi, peach, celery, or cucumber can all trigger allergies but one usually comes to know when a “fruit causes itching“. “Skin testing may further confirm it. If it is indeed a pollen allergy, it can cause breathing issues with runny nose due to allergic rhinitis,” Dr Khilnani said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services
Also Read |Is it possible to outgrow a food allergy? Experts answer

Although not everyone with a pollen allergy experiences PFAS when eating the following foods, they are commonly associated with these allergens, noted American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).

Birch pollen: apple, almond, carrot, celery, cherry, hazelnut, kiwi, peach, pear, plum
Grass pollen: celery, melons, oranges, peaches, tomato
Ragweed pollen: banana, cucumber, melons, sunflower seeds, zucchini

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

So, what can be done?

Advertisement

According to ACAAI, people affected PFAS “can usually eat the same fruits or vegetables in cooked form because the proteins are distorted during the heating process, and the immune system no longer recognises the food”.

Also Read |What you don’t know about food allergies

ACAAI further noted that if a food cannot be eaten in cooked form, like melons, one must choose to “avoid eating those foods” if they cause intolerable symptoms. If you experience significant throat discomfort or difficulty swallowing, or have systemic symptoms, reactions to cooked forms of the foods, or symptoms to high-risk foods such as peanut or tree nuts, your allergist may prescribe an epinephrine auto-injector, it added.

Taking the allergy treatment before this particular season begins and stop using any kind of you know windows or dusts or things which can aggravate these forms of allergy, added Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, senior consultant-infectious disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 05:00:09 pm
Next Story

David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl in Spain

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s 42nd birthday bash in pictures: A low-key but high-on-glamour affair
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement