The Aamir Khan transformation: How an anti-Inflammatory diet cured his migraines and helped him lose 18kg

"The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me," Aamir Khan added

wellnessAamir Khan (file photo)

Migraines are now understood as more than “just headaches.” They are complex neurological events influenced by inflammation, changes in blood vessels, and the brain-gut connection. While many people still need medication, research shows that food can also help reduce migraine severity. Aamir Khan also confirmed this, sharing that he lost about 18 kg by following an anti-inflammatory diet to treat his migraines.

“I undertook the diet for the migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only lost eighteen kgs, but my migraines have also reduced considerably…The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

To determine the impact of diet, we spoke with Dr Neha Kapoor, Associate Director and Head of Neurology at Asian Hospital, who explains which foods can help, which can harm, and whether the right diet can reduce the need for medication.

1. The foods with the strongest evidence for reducing migraines

According to Dr Neha Kapoor, anti-inflammatory foods play a far more significant role in migraine control than most people realise. “Clinical evidence shows that foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids — like salmon, sardines, and mackerel — reduce pro-inflammatory mediators that are closely linked to migraine attacks,” Dr Kapoor explains.

She notes that leafy greens are particularly beneficial. “Vegetables like spinach and kale provide magnesium and folate, nutrients that regulate neuronal activity and are associated with fewer migraine episodes,” she says.

Fruits also offer protective effects: “Blueberries, strawberries, and other antioxidant-rich fruits contain flavonoids that combat oxidative stress, an important factor in migraine pathways,” adds Dr Kapoor.

Ginger stands out as well: “Ginger has strong anti-inflammatory and anti-nociceptive properties and can help reduce the severity of migraine when used regularly,” she states.

Whole grains and legumes contribute indirectly: “These foods improve insulin sensitivity and reduce systemic inflammation, which further supports migraine prevention,” Dr Kapoor explains.

2. How processed sugars, gluten, and dairy can make migraines worse

Dietary triggers play an equally important role, often worsening or prolonging attacks.

“Processed sugars cause rapid spikes in blood glucose and insulin, leading to oxidative stress and inflammatory cytokine release, which can sensitise migraine pain pathways,” says Dr Kapoor.

For gluten, the reaction is more gut-driven. “In individuals with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, gluten increases intestinal permeability and allows inflammatory mediators to enter the bloodstream, worsening neurological symptoms,” she notes.

Dairy may also trigger inflammation in some people. “For those who are sensitive, milk proteins or the saturated fat in dairy can provoke low-grade inflammation that lowers the migraine threshold,” Dr Kapoor explains.

She stresses that dietary triggers vary widely between individuals, but inflammation remains the common link. “Anything that disturbs metabolic stability, neurotransmitter balance, or cerebral blood flow can worsen migraine symptoms,” she says.

migraine AI-image (Photo: Freepik)

3. Can an anti-inflammatory diet reduce dependence on migraine medication?

“Patients who adopt an anti-inflammatory diet often report fewer and less intense attacks, which naturally reduces their need for rescue medications,” says Dr Kapoor.

She explains that such diets work on core biological pathways. “Lowering systemic inflammation, stabilising blood sugar, and improving gut health help reduce the frequency of migraine episodes,” she notes.

ALSO READ | I started with 200…reached 1,000 abs a day’

Dr Kapoor stresses that diet is not a replacement for medical therapy — but it can meaningfully enhance it. “Anti-inflammatory diets, especially Mediterranean-style eating patterns, complement preventive treatments and improve overall quality of life,” she adds.

“Over time, under medical supervision, medication plans can be optimised when attacks become less frequent.” In her opinion, a combination of lifestyle and diet forms the strongest long-term strategy. “Consistency is key — diet works best when practised as a sustained habit, not a quick fix,” Dr Kapoor concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

