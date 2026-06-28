The truth about papaya and miscarriage risk during pregnancy

Papaya is often included in “avoid” lists out of precaution, especially in traditional guidance (Images: Unsplash)

If you’ve searched for foods to avoid during pregnancy, papaya likely tops the list. From family advice to viral posts, many warnings claim it can cause miscarriage. But is that medically accurate?

Dr Isha Kriplani, Consultant (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Paras Health, Gurugram, says the fear is largely misunderstood. “Eating ripe papaya in moderate quantities does not cause miscarriage,” she says.

The concern, she explains, mainly stems from unripe or semi-ripe papaya, which contains higher amounts of latex. “This latex has compounds like papain that, in very large quantities and in laboratory settings, have shown the potential to stimulate uterine contractions,” she adds.