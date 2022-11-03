scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Can contraceptive pills cause infertility?

"Your body doesn't need time to 'clear' birth control hormones." said Dr Anitha Kunnaiah

Birth control pills stop ovulation to prevent pregnancy. (Source: Getty Images)

From fallopian tube disorders to the polycystic ovarian syndrome, there can be many reasons for infertility in women “but not oral contraception”. “It is important to understand that birth control pills just stop ovulation so as to prevent pregnancy, and do not affect fertility in any way,” said Dr Anitha Kunnaiah, Sr Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Infertility Specialist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad.

A 2018 report published in the National Library of Medicine concluded that “contraceptive use, regardless of its duration and type, does not have a negative effect on the ability of women to conceive following the termination of its use and it doesn’t significantly delay fertility.”

Explaining further, Dr Kunnaiah said that the pills contain the hormones progestin and estrogen and help stop ovulation besides thickening the cervical mucus; so sperm can’t travel easily to fertilise the eggs. “The pill doesn’t have an effect on future fertility,” she added.

Also Read |Should you stop using a condom if your partner takes birth control pills?

So, what makes women feel that pills can lead to infertility?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election

One of the reasons, according to Dr Kunnaiah, is that the hormones released by birth control pills stop ovulation and it can take a while for the menstrual cycle to return to its usual state.

Birth control pills stop ovulation and it can take a while for the menstrual cycle to return to its usual state. (Photo: Pixabay)

Adding, Dr Radhika Badanahatti, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad said, “Regular usage affects the menstrual cycle with either partial or complete suppression of the normal cycle. Hence, when you stop taking the pills it takes time for the menstrual cycle to reset. This results in the misconception of women thinking that taking the pill might make them infertile.”

Responding if the pills can cause menstrual irregularities, she added, “When the hormonal birth control pills are not used regularly they might cause spotting. In some cases, the pills can also cause post-pill amenorrhea. But, it must be known that these pills are also used to regulate menstrual irregularities. ”

Advertisement
Also Read |Birth control: What to expect if you choose to come off it

What should be done if a woman decides to go off birth control to conceive?

A woman can decide to go off the pills whenever she desires to conceive. However, Dr Badanahatti advised completing the current cycle of birth control pills and then stopping it. “This will help to keep the menstrual cycle running in the usual manner,” she added.

For those who feel that they might take time to conceive after stopping the pills, Dr Kunnaiah said, “Your body doesn’t need time to ‘clear’ birth control hormones. In fact, it’s possible for you to conceive within a month or two of stopping most types.”

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:50:38 pm
Next Story

Action speaks louder than words: EC on questions on its neutrality

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
In pictures: Master creations from ‘Vasant Fest – A boutique Art Fair’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement