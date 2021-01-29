Can cold water make you gain weight? A nutritionist explains

You may have heard that drinking cold water can make one gain weight, but have you ever tried to find out if it is true?

Contrary to popular belief, water has no calories, which means it can’t make you put on weight. Explaining further, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram and highlighted why one should drink water – hot or cold.

Take a look at it below:

Many studies have suggested that one should be drinking water without worrying about calories. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism says that drinking cold water can actually help you to lose weight. In fact, water has zero calories, so it is impossible that drinking water — cold or room temperature — causes weight gain, Makhija captioned her post.

Here’s how.

“No water can make you gain weight. In fact, your body has to expend calories to warm the water to the body’s temperature which is 98 degrees. This means the water is raising the body’s metabolic rate. So, no water can make you fat. Enjoy it hot or cold – however, you like. But drink up,” mentioned Makhija.

Having sufficient water per day is associated with keeping the body hydrated which prevents dehydration, sleepiness, dizziness, low urination, dry mouth, low blood pressure, and lesser skin elasticity.

In fact, if experts are to go by, if you want to stay on top of the beauty game, you must drink water first thing in the morning as it gives the body the ability to flush out toxins, thus keeping the skin healthy and glowing. It reduces acne and gives the skin a moisturised look.

