scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Can coffee indeed reduce kidney injury risk?

Although a new study sounds promising, retrospective data collection has its own problems. Besides, positive conclusions on coffee get easy attention. Although caffeine increases renal flow, it is also implicated in causing renal stones, says Dr Sunil Prakash, Senior Director & HOD, Nephrology & Renal Transplantation, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital

By: Express News Service |
June 22, 2022 10:14:58 pm
coffeeCoffee contains many beneficial compounds for health, including caffeine, diterpenes and chlorogenic acid. (Source: Pexels)

A recent study, published in Kidney International Reports, has shown that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day may reduce kidney injury risk by 23 per cent but the finding should not be taken at face value.

“It is a fairly big study and is being looked at with interest as researchers investigated the effects of coffee consumption on acute kidney injury (AKI), when the kidneys lose all or part of their function suddenly. They found that drinking any amount of coffee reduces the risk of acute kidney injury but that 2-3 cups per day is most beneficial. One cannot rule out the effect of personal bias and methodology of data collection in bringing out the vaunted conclusions. Besides, it is just indicative as researchers noted their findings might be the result of bioactive compounds in coffee that improve perfusion and oxygen utilization in the kidneys,” says Dr Sunil Prakash, Senior Director & HOD, Nephrology & Renal Transplantation, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.

Also Read |Cutting Edge: New TB test kit can detect latent infection

“We must realise that retrospective data collection has its own problems. Positive conclusions on a popular drink like coffee seek attention of millions on print and electronic media. Hence there is need for more caution in jumping to such a conclusion,” he warns, adding, “Although caffeine increases renal flow, it is also implicated in causing renal stones.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Dr Prakash cites studies which show decline in GFR (Glomerular Filtration Rate). “If more than two cups of coffee are consumed, then it increased 1.19 fold risk of eGFR (estimating Glomerular Filtration Rate) decline of more than 3 ml/min (Ref- Andres Diaz Lopez et al Scientific reports 11 article no 8719 of 2021). This is opposite of the present study. Besides in India, where tea remains a major beverage, specially for lower middle class and poorer people, a study to directly compare head-to-head advantages and disadvantages of coffee versus tea should be done,” says he.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
More Premium Stories >>

“In a nutshell I feel coffee in moderation may have a place in AKI reduction, but only when all other dietary and medical factors are properly accounted for,” Dr Prakash says.

Also Read |Should you not consume fruits after 2pm? Here’s what a nutritionist says

The authors of the study were Dr Kalie L Tommerdahl, assistant professor of pediatric endocrinology at the University of Colorado, and Dr Chirag Rohit Parikh, director of the Division of Nephrology at Johns Hopkins University.

Coffee contains many beneficial compounds for health, including caffeine, diterpenes and chlorogenic acid. Although other compounds in coffee are less studied, compounds such as chlorogenic acid and trigonelline are known to reduce generalised inflammation and oxidative stress.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

integration
Art exhibition explores discriminative practices, and idea of seeking new identities
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement