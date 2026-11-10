A new study suggests that using portable filters to reduce exposure to air pollution during sleep may stabilise the large spikes in blood sugar experienced by people with prediabetes. According to a PRNewswire report, researchers at NYU Langone Health led the study, which assessed more than 150 men and women with prediabetes and no known buildup of cholesterol in their arteries, a condition called atherosclerosis.

While experts have linked air pollution to both prediabetes and cardiovascular disease, until now it remained unclear whether using high‑efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters at home could improve blood sugar control.

“Testing this for the first time in humans, scientists had half the study participants sleep with real bedroom air filters for about a month, while the other half used sham filters that did not clean air. The real filters cut levels of tiny, harmful air particles by 36 per cent,” the report says.