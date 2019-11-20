Can baking soda be used as a deodorant?

Given that modern day cosmetics are plagued with so many artificial ingredients, consumers feel wary about using them. Deodorants and perfumes, especially, come under a lot of scrutiny since they come directly in contact with sensitive parts of the skin. As such, people are always on the lookout for unadulterated, unprocessed natural substances — one such being baking soda or sodium bicarbonate.

Advertising

This multipurpose product is used for cooking, cleaning, and personal grooming as well. But, can it be used as a natural deodorant? Certainly, but here are some things that you need to know about it first. Read on.

The benefits

The idea of baking soda working as a deodorant comes from the fact that it can absorb odours. When kept in an open box inside the refrigerator, it gets rid of foul smells that may otherwise embarrass you. While studies have proven that baking soda is extremely essential, not many have supported its use as an underarm deodorant.

It is, however, known that baking soda has antimicrobial properties, according to a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health. This could mean that it can potentially fight off the odour causing bacteria in the underarms.

DIY baking soda deodorant

Advertising

If you wish to try making one at home, begin by mixing a small amount of baking soda powder with lukewarm water, until it becomes a paste. Apply it gently on the underarms. Let it dry before you get dressed. Alternatively, you can also use baking soda with shea or coconut butter on sensitive skin. You can also use it with coconut oil, or lavender and tea tree oil instead of water.

Whatever you choose, remember to conduct a patch test first, so you can assess if there is any skin sensitivity/allergy.

The risks

While baking soda can fight the odours, there are some risks involved, which include redness, rashes and/or itchiness, especially if you have a sensitive skin. Science says that a healthy skin is supposed to be more acidic. By applying an alkaline substance, you may disrupt the skin’s natural pH level. You can talk to your doctor first before you decide to use baking soda.