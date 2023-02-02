Can bad smells make you feel faint, out of breath?

Do you ever feel a burning sensation in your throat, coupled with nausea and dizziness when exposed to certain odours? Well, you are not alone. That is because an odour or smell can trigger different responses in different people. As such, while some people might be more sensitive to a certain smell, others might not react to it at all. Experts stress that environmental chemicals that trigger odours may cause various health effects like headaches, eye discomfort, and shortness of breath, and can be fatal if breathed in toxic inhalations. In fact, very recently, the Lucknow-Varanasi Krishak Express (15008) train had to be halted due to a medical emergency after three passengers felt sick due to the stinking bed rolls and blankets given to them.

The negative impact of odour on health



“Health impacts from odour exposure might range from none to mild pain to more severe symptoms. However, the impact of the offensive odour varies from person to person and is influenced by their immune system,” Dr Bindumathi P L, Sr. Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, pointed out.

He added, “A hazardous inhalation may occasionally result in lung damage, which can make patients feel faint and out of breath. When an odour persists or keeps presenting itself, it may also have an impact on stress levels, anxiety, and mood”.

Strong-smelling chemicals can irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs..

Additionally, an odour can have a significant impact on persons with low immunity, such as diabetic patients taking immunosuppressants, which can result in headaches, nausea, fever, cough, bronchitis, and myalgia. “Strong-smelling chemicals can irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Some people may have a burning feeling when exposed to strong scents, which can induce coughing, wheezing, or other breathing issues”.

Some reasons for bad odour



A foul smell can occur due to various reasons. Some of them are:



Fungus development: If a smell is coming from a dark, unlit area, fungus development can be the cause.

Bacteria: A bacteria development on a surface can also cause foul smell.

Toxins in the environment: Chemicals and chemical reactions can lead to a foul smell.



Treatment

Many people who are negatively affected by a certain smell, instantly feel better when they are away from the surroundings where the smell is present. However, if you are still feeling sick, you might have to take an “anti-allergen pill that can be used for mild cases, and injections and oxygen can be used for severe cases,” Dr Bindumathi said.

Precautions

-Finding the cause and eliminating it or containing it in some way to prevent odour production are the best ways to manage interior scents.

-Opening windows and turning on fans, proper air conditioning helps improve fresh air ventilation, which will assist in reducing the smell until the source is eliminated.

-To prevent inhalation from the hazardous substances in public places, it is advised to use a mask when going outside.

However, using scented candles and room fresheners to do away with bad odour might not be the best idea. Dr Bindumathi warned, “Some people decide to use air fresheners or scented candles to bring scents to their interior space. By dispersing more chemicals into the interior air, these scented items only cover over or conceal other aromas. They may irritate sensitive individuals or trigger allergic reactions”.

