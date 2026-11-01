Can bad news trigger a heart attack? Cardiologist explains what happens inside the body

Can a piece of devastating news actually trigger a heart attack? It may sound like something out of a movie, but a real physical response drives the phenomenon.

A sudden emotional shock can activate the body’s “fight-or-flight” response, sending stress hormones such as adrenaline through the body. The heart starts beating faster and harder, blood pressure rises and the heart’s demand for oxygen increases.

We spoke to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand what happens inside the body when severe emotional stress hits.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.