Can bad news trigger a heart attack? Cardiologist explains what happens inside the body

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Can a piece of devastating news actually trigger a heart attack? It may sound like something out of a movie, but a real physical response drives the phenomenon.
A sudden emotional shock can activate the body’s “fight-or-flight” response, sending stress hormones such as adrenaline through the body. The heart starts beating faster and harder, blood pressure rises and the heart’s demand for oxygen increases.
We spoke to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand what happens inside the body when severe emotional stress hits.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How can emotional shock trigger a heart attack?
“A sudden and severe emotional shock can sometimes trigger a heart attack, particularly in someone who already has underlying heart disease or risk factors,” Dr Dhall explains.
When devastating news arrives, the brain interprets it as an immediate threat.
“A major emotional event can activate the body’s ‘fight-or-flight’ response, releasing stress hormones such as adrenaline. This can raise heart rate and blood pressure and increase the heart’s demand for oxygen.”
At the same time, the blood vessels can respond to the sudden stress.
“When a person receives devastating news, the body reacts as if it is facing immediate danger. The brain activates the stress response, causing hormones such as adrenaline to surge. Heart rate and blood pressure rise, while the blood vessels can temporarily narrow.”
This creates a situation where the heart works harder and demands more oxygen, while the blood supply can be affected.
What happens if there is already plaque in the arteries?
This is where emotional shock can become particularly dangerous for someone with existing coronary artery disease.
“In someone with existing plaque in the coronary arteries, this sudden strain may contribute to plaque becoming unstable or rupturing,” Dr Dhall says.
A ruptured plaque can trigger a blood clot.
“A blood clot can then form around the damaged plaque and block blood flow, leading to a heart attack.”
In other words, the emotional shock itself does not simply “stop” the heart. The concern is the chain reaction it can set off: stress hormones surge, the heart works harder, blood vessels may narrow, and vulnerable plaque can become unstable, potentially leading to a clot that blocks a coronary artery.
Can adrenaline contribute to clot formation?
Yes. Adrenaline increases the cardiovascular workload, while intense stress can also affect the coronary arteries and platelets.
“Adrenaline can increase heart rate, blood pressure and the force with which the heart pumps, increasing its workload and oxygen requirement,” Dr Dhall says.
“Stress can also cause narrowing of the coronary arteries.”
In someone with vulnerable plaque, that sudden stress may contribute to both plaque disruption and clotting.
“In people with vulnerable plaque, intense stress may contribute to plaque disruption and increased platelet activity, which can encourage clot formation. If the clot blocks a coronary artery, the resulting loss of blood flow can cause a heart attack.”
Is every stress-related heart problem a heart attack?
No. Severe emotional stress can also trigger Takotsubo syndrome, commonly known as “broken heart syndrome”.
“In some people, extreme emotional stress can also trigger Takotsubo, or ‘broken heart syndrome,’ which can closely resemble a heart attack.”
Unlike a typical heart attack caused by a clot blocking a coronary artery, Takotsubo involves temporary weakening of the heart muscle. Because the symptoms can overlap, chest symptoms after an intense emotional event should not simply be dismissed as anxiety.
Who is more vulnerable?
People with existing heart disease or cardiovascular risk factors may be more susceptible.
“People with existing coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking history or other cardiovascular risk factors may be more vulnerable,” Dr Dhall says.
However, serious symptoms should not be dismissed simply because someone is young or has no known heart condition.
“However, serious symptoms should never be dismissed as stress, regardless of a person’s age or health history.”
What symptoms should not be ignored?
After receiving devastating news, someone may assume chest discomfort, sweating, or breathlessness is simply part of the emotional reaction. But certain symptoms warrant urgent medical attention.
“Watch for chest pressure or pain, breathlessness, cold sweating, nausea, dizziness, unusual weakness, or pain spreading to the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw,” Dr Dhall says.
“Some people, particularly women and older adults, may have less typical symptoms.”
So, while bad news does not automatically cause a heart attack, a severe emotional shock can produce a powerful cardiovascular response. In someone with vulnerable coronary plaque, that response may disrupt the plaque and trigger clot formation, potentially blocking blood flow to the heart.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.