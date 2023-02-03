Can antiperspirants and deodorants kill you?

The wellness industry, which boasts of numerous skincare and grooming products, has grown exponentially. From creams and serums for good skin to deodorants and perfumes to smell great, there’s a product for everyone. However, despite their usage and benefits, many of these products are chemical-based and contain toxic ingredients that can be harmful to health.

Recently, a 14-year-old girl reportedly died after inhaling aerosol deodorant, according to BBC.com. Now, the parents of the deceased girl with autism want clearer product labelling to warn people of the potential dangers. The girl from United Kingdom’s Derby, reportedly, suffered a cardiac arrest after spraying the deodorant in her bedroom.

“People don’t know how dangerous the contents of those tins can be. I would like it so that no one else in the country – or the world – would end up having to go through what we’ve personally gone through. We don’t want our daughter’s death to be in vain,” the outlet quoted the father as saying.

According to the report, the medical cause of death was “unascertained but consistent with inhalation of aerosol”. While her father said that she liked to spray deodorant on blankets as she found the “smell comforting”, the death certificate referred to “inhalation of aerosol” rather than “deodorant“.

“The exact amount (of deodorant) isn’t clear but it would be more than you would normally spray. At some point her heart stopped as a result of breathing it in,” her father further said.

Can aerosol deodorants kill?

While the chemicals used in deodorants vary from brand to brand, the potential health risks associated with using commercial deodorants are not immediate or severe in form, but rather long-term and cumulative in scope, said S Hema Sowjanya, dermatologist, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada. Adding, the expert said, “ No, you won’t die if you use your deodorant as directed. You should be alright unless you start regularly ingesting the contents of the bottle or use it more than it should be,” added Sowjanya.

Dr Gaurav Jain, senior consultant, internal medicine, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said that there are very “rare incidences” of antiperspirants and deodorants being the reason of a person’s death. “However, if inhaled for too long, the ingredients used in antiperspirants and deodorants can irritate your stomach and intestines, and can also cause an episode of vomiting or mild diarrhea. Such products can also cause coughing and other respiratory symptoms,” Dr Jain told indianexpress.com.

Are you overusing your deodorants?

Agreed Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director and head, pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Faridabad and said that deodorants normally are not harmful.

However, according to Dr Jha, they can be harmful in following situations:

*If someone is asthmatic, the strong smell of deodorants can trigger sudden asthma attack, which can be life-threatening. This is all the more important if the deodorant is taken in a closed room.

*Sometimes, the preservative or carrier of deodorant is not up to the standards and this can lead to a dangerous respiratory phenomenon called ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a condition in which the fluid collects in the air sacs of the lungs which further deprives organs of oxygen).

According to Dr Jha, while it is important to note that repeated exposure of strong deodorant is more dangerous than one time exposure, in those who are allergic, even a single exposure can be life-threatening.

