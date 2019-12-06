Can a raw potato nurse your skin back to health?

This root vegetable is believed to have many skincare benefits; have you used it? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) This root vegetable is believed to have many skincare benefits; have you used it? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody knows about the health benefits of a potato, which is a staple food all across the world. It is rich in potassium and vitamin C, and pairs beautifully with other edible items as well. But, beyond consumption, how else can this root vegetable benefit us? If numerous claims are to be believed, potato juice, or even raw potatoes can benefit the skin and treat many different conditions. Read on.

Skin lightening

While still not clinically explained, potatoes are known to help with the lightening of the skin. Those who use it say that it can help lighten the dark spots caused by skin freckles and/or sunspots. It works best when raw pieces of potatoes are mixed with other acidic ingredients like lemon juice and yogurt to create a natural face mask.

Treatment for acne

Acne is a common condition that is caused by skin inflammation. According to a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, the potato skin extracts may have some possible anti-inflammatory properties. But, before you start rubbing it on the face, which may already be sensitive, check with your dermatologist.

Dark spots

Due to the presence of a skin bleaching enzyme called ‘catecholase’, potato is believed to rid the skin of dark spots. While many people choose to believe it, there is no scientific evidence yet, to prove it.

The benefits of the potato face mask

There are claims that if used properly, a potato face mask can reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging, increase the glow on the face, and decrease hyper-pigmentation. Alternatively, eating potatoes can benefit your health greatly, too.

The downside

The biggest risk is that of an allergy. If you already have a sensitive skin, you must consult with your doctor first. Even otherwise, conduct a patch test first before rubbing it on your face. Additionally, if you are on the lookout for other natural remedies for your skin, consider using lemon juice, yogurt, coconut oil, lavender oil and turmeric, to name a few.

