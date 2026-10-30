Can a heart stent get blocked again? A cardiac surgeon explains

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Getting a heart stent can restore blood flow to the heart, but does it mean the problem is solved for good? Not necessarily. Even after the procedure, the artery can narrow again, or a blood clot can form inside the stent, which can cause serious complications. So, what should people watch out for, and can another blockage be prevented?
A stent is a small mesh tube placed inside a narrowed or blocked artery to help keep it open. Although modern stents have reduced the risk of the artery narrowing again, the possibility of a blockage remains.
In a Quora question, a user asked whether a heart stent could get blocked again and how common this is. Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a cardiac surgeon in Mumbai, explains why it happens, who is more vulnerable, and what patients can do to protect their heart health.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Why can a heart stent get blocked again?
A stent can become blocked for different reasons. One is restenosis, which occurs when tissue grows inside the stent and gradually narrows the artery. Another is a blood clot forming inside the stent, which can cause a sudden blockage. Fatty deposits can also build up elsewhere in the coronary arteries, creating a new blockage.
“A heart stent can get blocked again, although modern stents have reduced this risk. Re-narrowing within the stent, called restenosis, occurs in around 5–10% of patients, depending on the stent type and individual risk factors,” explains Dr Bhamre.
These problems are different and may require different treatments. While restenosis often develops gradually, a blood clot can block the stent suddenly and potentially trigger a heart attack.
What symptoms should you watch out for?
Chest pain or pressure, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, and discomfort spreading to the arm, jaw or back can be warning signs of a possible blockage. Some people may experience symptoms similar to those they had before their stent procedure.
“A sudden blockage can cause a heart attack, although symptoms may sometimes be mild or unusual,” says Dr Bhamre.
Anyone experiencing chest pain or other possible heart attack symptoms should seek emergency medical attention immediately.
How soon after getting a stent can it become blocked?
A blockage can develop at different stages after the procedure. A blood clot may form within hours, days or months of stent placement, while restenosis often develops over the following months. A blockage can also occur years later, particularly if a new clot forms or fatty deposits build up in the arteries.
“The timing depends on several factors, including the stent type, medication adherence, and the person’s overall heart health. Continued care remains important even years after the procedure,” explains Dr Bhamre.
Who is at greater risk of another blockage?
People with diabetes, high cholesterol, uncontrolled blood pressure, kidney disease or a smoking habit may have a higher risk of stent-related complications. The risk may also be higher in people with complex blockages, long or multiple stents, or a history of previous restenosis.
Poor medication adherence is another important risk factor, so taking prescribed medicines as directed is essential.
Can missing even one dose of blood-thinning medicine cause a blockage?
Prescribed antiplatelet medicines help prevent blood clots from forming inside a stent. Missing doses can increase this risk, particularly during the early period after the procedure.
“Missing one dose does not automatically cause a blockage, but the risk depends on the medicine, timing, and individual circumstances,” says Dr Bhamre.
Patients should follow their prescription and contact their doctor for advice if they miss a dose. They should never stop these medicines without medical guidance.
Can a blocked stent be treated?
Yes. A blocked stent can often be treated, depending on the cause and severity of the blockage. Doctors may use a balloon to widen the narrowed area, insert another stent, or use specialised techniques to remove or manage the blockage. In some cases, doctors may recommend bypass surgery.
“The choice of treatment depends on the patient’s condition and coronary artery findings,” explains Dr Bhamre. If the blockage causes a heart attack, emergency treatment is essential.
How can you reduce the risk of another blockage?
Taking prescribed antiplatelet medicines and other heart medications regularly is important. Patients should not stop these medicines on their own, even if they feel well.
“A heart-healthy diet, regular physical activity as advised by the doctor, avoiding tobacco, and controlling diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol are also important,” advises Dr Bhamre.
Maintaining a healthy weight and attending cardiac rehabilitation, when recommended, can further support recovery. These measures lower the risk of another blockage but cannot eliminate it completely.
Are regular check-ups necessary even if you feel fine?
Yes. Follow-up appointments allow a cardiologist to review symptoms, check blood pressure and cholesterol, assess medication use, and monitor other risk factors.
“Routine tests may be recommended depending on the patient’s condition, but repeated scans or stress tests are not necessary for everyone without symptoms,” explains Dr Bhamre.
Any new chest discomfort, breathlessness or reduced exercise tolerance should be reported promptly. Sudden or severe symptoms that could indicate a heart attack require emergency medical attention.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.