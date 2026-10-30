Can a heart stent get blocked again? A cardiac surgeon explains

Getting a heart stent can restore blood flow to the heart, but does it mean the problem is solved for good? Not necessarily. Even after the procedure, the artery can narrow again, or a blood clot can form inside the stent, which can cause serious complications. So, what should people watch out for, and can another blockage be prevented?

A stent is a small mesh tube placed inside a narrowed or blocked artery to help keep it open. Although modern stents have reduced the risk of the artery narrowing again, the possibility of a blockage remains.

In a Quora question, a user asked whether a heart stent could get blocked again and how common this is. Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a cardiac surgeon in Mumbai, explains why it happens, who is more vulnerable, and what patients can do to protect their heart health.