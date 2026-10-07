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A fatty liver diagnosis can leave you wondering how much of the change can actually be undone. If you start eating better, exercising and losing weight, can the liver return to its normal size too?
This is what an internet user was also curious about and posted the query on Quora: “Can a fatty liver return to its normal size?”
We dug deeper and reached out to Dr Ameet Mandot, Director – Hepatology, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, to understand how reversible fatty liver is and what determines whether the liver can recover.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Fatty liver can often improve significantly, particularly when it is identified early, and the underlying causes are addressed,” Dr Mandot tells indianexpress.com.
Reducing excess liver fat can allow the liver to return closer to its normal size and function. In many people, lifestyle changes such as weight management, healthy eating and regular physical activity can make a meaningful difference.
However, reversibility varies from person to person. “The degree of reversibility depends on how advanced the liver disease is and whether complications are already present.”
“The amount of fat in the liver, presence of inflammation or fibrosis, body weight, and metabolic health all influence recovery,” the hepatologist notes.
Conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and insulin resistance can also contribute to ongoing liver fat accumulation.
Similarly, alcohol intake, medications and other underlying liver conditions may also affect the course of the disease.
“Earlier intervention generally provides a better opportunity to reduce liver fat and prevent further damage,” Dr Mandot notes.
“Even modest weight loss can help reduce liver fat and improve metabolic health in people who are overweight or obese,” the hepatologist reveals.
Losing around 5% of body weight can reduce liver fat, while greater weight loss may provide additional benefits. The focus, however, should be on sustainable changes.
“Weight loss should be gradual and achieved through sustainable changes in diet and physical activity.”
The appropriate target can vary depending on a person’s current weight, health conditions and medical advice.
Diet and physical activity are important parts of managing fatty liver. A balanced diet with fewer sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates and highly processed foods can help reduce excess liver fat.
“Regular physical activity, including aerobic exercise and strength training, can improve liver and metabolic health even without major weight loss.”
Maintaining a healthy weight and controlling conditions such as diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure are also important. Alcohol intake should be discussed with a doctor, particularly when there is existing liver disease.
“Improvement can begin within weeks to months after consistent lifestyle changes, although the timeline varies from person to person,” he clarifies.
Liver fat may decrease before noticeable changes in liver size or other measures of liver health occur. The extent of improvement depends on weight loss, diet, physical activity and control of underlying metabolic conditions.
Regular medical follow-up can help assess whether the liver is responding to treatment and lifestyle changes.
Not necessarily. “Fatty liver does not always result in an enlarged liver, and some people can have significant liver fat without obvious enlargement.”
Liver size can vary depending on the amount of fat, inflammation and the stage of liver disease. This means a normal-sized liver does not necessarily rule out fatty liver.
“Imaging and appropriate blood tests are often used together to assess liver health rather than relying on liver size alone.”
The condition becomes more concerning when excess fat is accompanied by inflammation and ongoing injury to liver cells. This is because “Persistent inflammation can lead to the development of fibrosis, or scarring, over time.”
The risk is higher in people with conditions such as obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance and other metabolic problems. If fibrosis progresses significantly, it can eventually lead to cirrhosis.
“Timely evaluation and management are important.”
So yes, fatty liver can improve, especially when it is identified early and the driving factors are addressed. But whether the liver can return completely to normal depends on the stage of the disease and whether inflammation or fibrosis has developed.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.