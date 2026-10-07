A fatty liver diagnosis can leave you wondering how much of the change can actually be undone. If you start eating better, exercising and losing weight, can the liver return to its normal size too?

This is what an internet user was also curious about and posted the query on Quora: “Can a fatty liver return to its normal size?”

We dug deeper and reached out to Dr Ameet Mandot, Director – Hepatology, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, to understand how reversible fatty liver is and what determines whether the liver can recover.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.