Can a blood pressure of 168/115 mmHg increase your risk of stroke or heart attack?

When you check your blood pressure and see a reading of 168/115 mmHg, you might wonder whether you are at risk of a stroke or heart attack, even if you feel perfectly fine. Should you seek medical help immediately, or wait to check your blood pressure again?

An internet user had similar concerns and posted his query on Quora: ‘Is (someone with) a blood pressure of 168/115 in danger of a stroke or heart attack?’

We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director and HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand the risks associated with this reading and what someone should do next.