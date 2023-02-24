Is raw camel milk beneficial for diabetic patients?

Patients with diabetes are advised many dietary restrictions and lifestyle recommendations — all aimed at keeping their blood sugar levels in check. But, according to experts, instead of doing anything drastic, one must focus on making certain small yet significant tweaks that can help make a lot of difference to their overall health. But, amid the many such dos and don’ts, did you know about the benefits of camel milk for diabetics? Yes, in fact, the same has been stressed by a few studies that have noted the importance of having camel milk — rich in antioxidants immunoglobulins and lactoferrin, which provide us immunity to fight against infectious and harmful bacteria, as well as take care of other parameters — for those diagnosed with this common lifestyle disorder.

“The nutritional value of camel milk, compared with cow milk which is widely used in Asian countries like India, is quite similar — it has an almost similar amount of protein, is rich in calcium, fat, and iron,” said Anshu Chaturvedi, Head Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.

So, how and why is it more beneficial for patients with diabetes?

One difference is that camel milk has “less amount of carbohydrates, which is good for diabetic patients,” she added, further sharing that it also contains “a lesser amount of lactose, which is responsible for the rise in blood sugar levels. As such, it is more beneficial to consume camel milk for type 1 and 2 diabetic patients. Many research articles recommend consuming approximately 500 ml of camel milk per day for visible effects on blood sugar,” Chaturvedi told indianexpress.com.

How to have it?

It is advisable to consume it raw because boiling may reduce the goodness of this milk, and pasteurisation of this milk is not possible, noted Chaturvedi. “However, it can be consumed in any form like cheese, paneer, baked goods, and powdered form as well,” she added.

According to registered dietitian Garima Goyal, four cups of camel milk (roughly) is equivalent to providing 52 units of insulin. “So if diabetics, in combination with diet, exercise and hypoglycaemic agent prescribed by doctor, start taking two cups (500 ml) of camel’s milk daily, they will notice an improvement in blood sugar levels,” she said.

Is it for all?

Camel milk is significantly more expensive than cow’s milk with 200 g of camel milk powder costing Rs 700. “So, it may not be feasible for all to consume it daily. Camel can give milk only after pregnancy, which lasts for 13 months. This creates a condition of excess demand than supply, thus adding to high cost. Also they produce lesser milk per day than cow, former giving 6 litres per day and latter providing 24 litres per day,” said Goyal.

Health-wise, traditionally camel milk was consumed raw, increasing the chances of food poisoning. So people who fall under high risk populations, such as pregnant and lactating women, children, older adults and those with compromised immune system should take caution while having raw unpasteurised milk, warned Goyal.

“Also those with cow’s milk allergy should first try to consume it and make it a routine habit only after it suits them, as it still has little lactose. Similarly, those on blood thinner drugs should consult their health practitioner before consuming this milk as it contains appreciable levels of vitamin K,” said Goyal.

