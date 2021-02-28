Trying to lose weight? Five ways to help curb your calorie craving

If you are looking to lose weight, calorie-cravings can be your roadblock. (File photo)

When hunger strikes, we all find it difficult to resist cravings. When you have not eaten for hours and then suddenly feel the hunger pangs, you wish to devour chocolates, ice-cream, pizza and fries. But the thing with food craving is that it can be tricky.

In fact, if you are someone who is trying to control your eating portion, or trying to lose weight, it can be your biggest roadblock. “The types of foods you crave are mostly high in sugar, carbohydrates, and fats. They can derail your weight loss efforts and may lead to over-consuming calories or binge eating,” Dolly Kumar, the founder and director of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions, says.

As such, here are five ways that can help you beat calorie-rich food.

Plan your meals

Planning a healthy meal isn’t tough at all; in fact, this adage is exactly it: breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.

“It means breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A nutritious breakfast helps boost your metabolism and keeps you energetic throughout the day,” says Kumar. She suggests avoiding eating heavy and greasy foods. “It can make you feel lethargic while working. You can rather get home-cooked food such as chapati and sautéed vegetables. If you plan to order, choose a fresh veggie salad.”

For dinner — a time when we usually tend to overeat — you need to keep a track of your portion size.

A healthy balance

Your meals must be a healthy balance of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Make sure you include fibre — such as whole grains, quinoa or legumes — as not only does it help you feel fuller for longer, but also helps indigestion. You can include egg whites or soya chunks as they are great sources of proteins.

Healthy snacking

Who doesn’t like their tea with tasty samosas? But, we all know this habit can be harmful. If you want to cut down on calories, the smartest way to control your evening cravings would be to shift to healthier options.

“You can simply have a handful of seeds or trail mix (a mix of seeds, nuts and fruits). Even eating granola bars, sprouts, boiled corn, or fruits can curb food cravings,” suggests Kumar.

Replace sugar with stevia

“For those who have a sweet tooth, sugar cravings are common. Reducing sugar intake or replacing it can aid in weight loss as well as eliminate the risk of having diabetes in the long-run,” she says. Use stevia, a calorie-free sweetener, for all foods which require sugar.

Lifestyle changes

We are more than the food we eat. That is why a few basic changes like drinking enough water can transform your health.

“Sometimes food cravings can also be psychological. In such cases, consuming a large glass of water can help curb them,” adds Kumar. She explains how a poor sleep routine can increase cravings as well. “Never neglect your sleep and always maintain a routine that includes daily meditation and eating your meals on time.”