Weight loss tips: Nutritionist shares formula to calculate calorie deficit

While everyone is familiar with dieting for weight loss, not many know that weight loss happens when one also works on their daily calorie intake. This means if one has a specific weight loss target in mind, they also need to keep a tab on calorie maintenance, and work out the changes they probably need to make.

To help you out, nutritionist Nancy Dehra recently shared a post on Instagram explaining how caloric deficit works, and how one can count it using a formula.

“Dieting never means going below 1000 calories when trying to lose weight. Creating a smaller deficit initially will help you in decreasing your calories later when you hit a plateau,” she said.

Sharing the formula, she said all one needs to do is multiply their weight by 26.4. “The formula will land you in the ballpark with the approximate calories,” she shared.

In simple words, caloric deficit is the shortage in the number of calories consumed in relation to the number of calories needed by the body to maintain its current weight. This means that lower the food intake, lower the number of calories.

“This formula will work best for someone who is just starting with their weight loss journey (if you have 10+ kgs to lose),” she said. However, if the number appears too big, reduce another 200-400 calories to kickstart the weight loss journey more organically.

However, it is not for someone who is into serial dieting, she stressed.

But if you happen to know your maintenance calories, you can straightaway “subtract 300-500 calories to create a deficit”, she said.

