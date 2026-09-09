Calcium silicate in your food: Why it’s added to salt, spice powders and what it does

Why is calcium silicate found in some food packets? (Ai generated image)

If you have ever checked the ingredient list on a packet of salt, spice mix or other powdered food, you may have come across an unfamiliar name: calcium silicate.

It is commonly used as an anti-caking agent to prevent dry foods from clumping together. But the word “calcium” in its name can make you wonder: Is it actually a source of calcium? And if not, could its consumption harm your health?

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Himanshi Sharma, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains what consumers should know about calcium silicate in food.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.