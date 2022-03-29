Love tea, coffee? Know how much caffeine is too much

Many of us start our mornings with coffee or tea, and crave it through the day; sometimes, even at night. However, experts are of the opinion that consuming too much caffeine is not a good idea.

Dietitian Manisha Mehta shared a few facts that, she said, people who consume a lot of tea or coffee or any caffeine-based drink should know.

“No, I am not telling you to stop entirely but a few facts are worth knowing if you are a coffee lover!” she said in a post on Instagram.

Here’s what to know.

*Tea/coffee are stimulants that work by helping you release epinephrine in your body, leading to you being alert. However, this alertness is short-lived. Hence, you need more of it.

*Caffeine reduces the absorption of vitamins and minerals in your body when taken in close proximity with your meals. Especially calcium and iron.

*Caffeine helps in fat burning but it also reduces metabolism, eventually.

*Too much caffeine can keep you awake at night.

When and how much to consume?

*Keep a gap of at least an hour with meals.

*Do not consume more than two cups in a day.

*Avoid consuming in the second half of the day.

*Avoid if you are suffering from any sort of inflammatory disorder.

