Love tea, coffee? Know how much caffeine is too much

Many of us start our mornings with coffee or tea, and crave it through the day; sometimes, even at night. However, experts are of the opinion that consuming too much caffeine is not a good idea.
Dietitian Manisha Mehta shared a few facts that, she said, people who consume a lot of tea or coffee or any caffeine-based drink should know.
“No, I am not telling you to stop entirely but a few facts are worth knowing if you are a coffee lover!” she said in a post on Instagram.
Here’s what to know.
*Tea/coffee are stimulants that work by helping you release epinephrine in your body, leading to you being alert. However, this alertness is short-lived. Hence, you need more of it.
*Caffeine reduces the absorption of vitamins and minerals in your body when taken in close proximity with your meals. Especially calcium and iron.
*Caffeine helps in fat burning but it also reduces metabolism, eventually.
*Too much caffeine can keep you awake at night.
When and how much to consume?
*Keep a gap of at least an hour with meals.
*Do not consume more than two cups in a day.
*Avoid consuming in the second half of the day.
*Avoid if you are suffering from any sort of inflammatory disorder.
