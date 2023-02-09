Can caffeine increase cholesterol level in the body?

Our lifestyle, exercise routine, sleep patterns, and diet can lead to so many changes in the body, and affect our overall well-being. As such, it is only natural to have doubts and concerns about the same, including one about the consumption of caffeine, and its impact on health. Caffeine, considered to be a stimulant, is something many of us indulge in — multiple times a day — through beverages like coffee, tea, cocoa, and cola. So, we reached out to experts to understand more about how caffeine reacts in the body, if it actually sticks around for several hours, and whether it also affects cholesterol levels.

But first things first, what is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in all the cells in our body. Our body needs cholesterol to make hormones like estrogen and testosterone, vitamin D, and it also helps to digest food. Foods that come from animal sources such as egg yolks, meat, and cheese have cholesterol in them, said Dr Rohini Patil, nutritionist, CEO, Nutracy Lifestyle.

So, cholesterol is not actually bad for us. “But if we consume too much fat, mostly bad such as trans fats, then blood parameters like LDL (low-density lipo protein) can increase, and HDL (high-density lipoprotein) can decrease — which is not a good sign, explained Sohini Banerjee, consultant dietician, Fortis Hospital and Kidney Institute, Kolkata.

So, does caffeine affect cholesterol?

While caffeine does not directly increase cholesterol levels in the body, it can cause indirect effects that may contribute to an increase in cholesterol, said Dr Patil.

How?

For example, caffeine can cause stress, which can lead to increased cortisol levels and elevated cholesterol levels. Additionally, caffeine may also cause an increase in insulin levels, which can contribute to higher levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and lower levels of HDL (good) cholesterol.

According to Dr Samrat Shah, consultant internist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, studies have identified the risk of coffee raising a person’s serum cholesterol levels, although it may depend on the brewing method. “It’s actually not the caffeine in the coffee bean that affects cholesterol, it’s the naturally occurring oils in it — cafestol and kahweol — that contain diterpenes (chemical compounds) that increase the bad cholesterol and the total cholesterol. Unfiltered coffee and French press coffee may raise cholesterol levels, while instant coffee and filter coffee are less likely to affect them,” he said.

Agreed Banerjee, and said that coffee oils, such as cafesol and kahweol, are to blame. “Coffee oils are naturally found in caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee. The cafesterol affects the body’s ability to metabolise and regulate cholesterol. According to a Meta analysis of controlled studies on coffee and cholesterol, coffee oils may decrease bole acids and neutral sterols which could raise cholesterol levels,” Dr Banerjee said.

Advertisement

Caffeine can cause stress, which can lead to increased cortisol levels and elevated cholesterol levels (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Caffeine can cause stress, which can lead to increased cortisol levels and elevated cholesterol levels (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What should one keep mind when drinking caffeinated drinks?

Research has shown that drinking 5 cups of coffee/day over four weeks from a French Press Brewing method can increase blood cholesterol levels by 6 to 8 per cent, according to Banerjee. Therefore, it is important to limit one’s consumption to 1-2 cups a day. “Excess can be harmful,” said Dr Patil.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!