Buttermilk rice vs curd rice: Know which is healthier

Curd rice is commonly consumed in many households as it helps in better digestion. But did you know that buttermilk rice is a more filling option? Food blogger and researcher Swetha Sivakumar said the “fairly old-fashioned trick” of emulsifying yoghurt with water and mixing it with rice, is a good way to “shave calories, stay healthy and feel full”.

“This is not rocket science, but is something we overlook on an everyday basis. We are constantly in amazement over the lack of correlation between how little we eat and our weighing scale results. One (among many factors) we overlook is the sheer density of food we eat,” said Sivakumar on her blog UpgradeMyFood.

My mother grew up with 8 brothers & sisters. By the sheer economics of it, it was impossible to feed everyone yogurt rice at the end of a meal. They had buttermilk rice instead.

Why does it work better?

Mentioning that popular Greek yoghurt is “strained yoghurt”, she said: “Now, we are condensing the solid part of the yoghurt even more. Yes, it is creamy, but you are a few dehydrated steps away from cheese. Now, there is nothing wrong with cheese or Greek yoghurt. But, if we insist on having calorie-dense treats at every meal, then ‘something’s gotta give’”.

Pointing out that the combination of buttermilk (rich in probiotics) and a small onion (rich in prebiotics) was ideal, she added: “My mother tells me that my grandfather used to eat buttermilk rice with a steamed onion for his dinner everyday. He led an active life until he was 82 and was an admired and adored man. He may also have been on to something. Buttermilk has probiotics as many of you know. Onions (both raw and cooked) have prebiotics. Prebiotics is basically un-digestible plant fibres that feed the probiotics and keep your gut healthy,” she mentioned.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra also stressed the ideal combination of pre and probiotics for one’s health. “Both prebiotics and probiotics are important for gut health. Probiotics are gut beneficial bacteria, while prebiotics are food for these bacteria. Probiotics are live friendly bacteria, good for your gut health and can be found in foods like kefir and curd. Prebiotics become food for the gut loving bacteria and nourish them for a good digestion,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

As per Batra, it is good to have prebiotics like onion and garlic and probiotics like curd, root veggies like fermented carrots and beetroots, in the form of kanji, idlis and appams.

Raw fibre, as a part of every meal, is missing in typical South Indian meals. Even small amounts will keep you full longer and lower the glycemic index of the meal. A simple meal does not require much, but sometimes, is the most satisfying, said Sivakumar.

According to her, the combination of cooked rice or barley along with buttermilk (equal parts yogurt + water), pickled onion with chopped onion, lemon juice, salt, chopped coriander leaves, and oven-roasted peanuts makes for a lip-smacking and healthy meal.

Would you like to switch to buttermilk rice?

