‘But I’m lasting like 40 seconds or something’: Nikhil Kamath shares health hacks he swears by to stay in shape

Nikhil Kamath recently opened up about the “health hacks” that help him stay in shape on his podcast, during a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor. When the Ramayana actor asked about his daily routine, the entrepreneur emphasised the importance of rest, saying, “I think sleep is the number one.”

The conversation then moved to daytime habits. When Kapoor asked if he could nap often, Kamath admitted, “I can if I try, I’m sure, but it doesn’t happen very often… What am I having actively… omega 3? Everybody seems to think there is something in that.”

Touching on the growing trend of cold exposure, Kamath shared his attempts at building the habit: “I want to. I’m trying to buy ice, put it in the bathtub, and then try it. But I’m lasting like 40 seconds or something.” He also suggested that he has done cryotherapy.