‘But I’m lasting like 40 seconds or something’: Nikhil Kamath shares health hacks he swears by to stay in shape

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Nikhil Kamath recently opened up about the “health hacks” that help him stay in shape on his podcast, during a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor. When the Ramayana actor asked about his daily routine, the entrepreneur emphasised the importance of rest, saying, “I think sleep is the number one.”
The conversation then moved to daytime habits. When Kapoor asked if he could nap often, Kamath admitted, “I can if I try, I’m sure, but it doesn’t happen very often… What am I having actively… omega 3? Everybody seems to think there is something in that.”
Touching on the growing trend of cold exposure, Kamath shared his attempts at building the habit: “I want to. I’m trying to buy ice, put it in the bathtub, and then try it. But I’m lasting like 40 seconds or something.” He also suggested that he has done cryotherapy.
But how much of this is actually backed by science? Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant & HOD, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, breaks it down.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Sleep
Dr Budhraja agrees with Kamath’s prioritisation. “Science is very clear on this. Good sleep is one of the most important factors for both physical and mental health,” he explains.
He adds that sleep is far more than rest. “When we sleep well, the brain clears waste, repairs itself, and stores memories. Poor sleep over time increases the risk of problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, anxiety, obesity, and even memory decline.”
“Sleep is not just rest; it is the body’s daily repair system. People who sleep 7–8 hours regularly tend to live healthier and perform better mentally and physically,” he explains.
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Omega-3 supplements
Kamath’s uncertainty around omega-3 reflects a common confusion. Dr Budhraja explains, “Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that support brain, heart, and eye health. They are naturally found in fish, walnuts, flax seeds, and some plant oils.”
While beneficial, supplements aren’t for everyone: “Research shows omega-3 can help reduce inflammation and may support heart health. For brain health, they may help memory and mood in some people.”
However, he cautions: “If a person eats a balanced diet with fish or plant sources regularly, supplements may not be necessary.” He adds that supplements are more useful for those with deficiencies or poor diets.
Cold Showers, ice baths & cryotherapy
Cold exposure is trending, but Dr Budhraja offers a reality check, “Immersion in cold water may excite the nervous system and decrease muscle pain in athletes.”
However, he is clear about its limits. “Its positive influence is marginal, and it is not a miracle cure. It is not required for healthy living.”
He also flags risks saying, “It may be dangerous for individuals with cardiac disorders and high blood pressure. “It might have some minor advantages, but it is not crucial. Physical activity, regular sleep, and nutrition play a much larger role.”
Power Naps
On naps, something Kamath admits he struggles with, Dr Budhraja says timing is everything. “It might boost awareness, memory retention, and concentration during the day, particularly for those who do not get enough sleep at night.”
But longer naps can backfire. “Naps lasting more than 30 to 40 minutes can induce drowsiness and impair night-time rest.” He advices that, “Taking a brief ‘power nap’ in the middle of the afternoon can be beneficial.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.