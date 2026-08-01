Burping, rumbling and pain after meals: Know what’s really going on

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Many people experience burping, stomach rumbling, and discomfort after eating but often dismiss them as part of normal digestion. However, if they keep happening, they could point to digestive problems that need to be checked.
To better understand these symptoms, we spoke with Dr Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant in GI Surgery and Liver Transplantation at PSRI Hospital, who explains how digestion works, what conditions might cause these issues, and which warning signs to watch for.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Bhole, these symptoms can stem from a wide range of functional and structural digestive issues. “The most common causes include indigestion (dyspepsia) and acid reflux disease, where excess acid or delayed stomach emptying leads to discomfort and repeated burping,” he explains.
Stomach rumbling, medically known as borborygmi, often results from increased movement of gas and fluids through the intestines. “Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can produce excessive gut sounds, bloating, and cramping, and the pain may sometimes radiate to the back,” adds Dr Bhole.
Food intolerances are another frequent trigger. “Lactose, gluten, and high-fat foods commonly cause gas formation, cramps, and belching soon after meals,” he notes.
More serious causes also exist. “Gastritis, peptic ulcers, or Helicobacter pylori infection can inflame the stomach lining and cause persistent pain and belching. In some cases, gallbladder or pancreatic disorders present with abdominal pain that extends to the back,” says Dr Bhole.
“Normal digestive sounds usually settle within a short time. But symptoms that persist after every meal, worsen over time, or interfere with daily activities should not be ignored,” stresses Dr Bhole.
He warns that certain red flags require urgent evaluation. “Signs like unintentional weight loss, difficulty swallowing, persistent vomiting, black or bloody stools, anemia, or pain that wakes you from sleep may signal a serious underlying issue,” he says. Pain radiating to the back or accompanied by fever can indicate gallbladder or pancreatic disease, conditions that can escalate quickly.
Choosing the right investigations depends on age, clinical history, and symptom severity, according to Dr. Bhole.
“Basic blood tests help assess infection, inflammation, anemia, and liver or pancreatic abnormalities,” he explains. For suspected infections or internal bleeding, stool tests may be recommended.
Breath tests are commonly used, too. “A urea breath test can detect H. pylori, while lactose intolerance tests help identify sugar malabsorption,” says Dr Bhole.
When more serious conditions are suspected, doctors turn to imaging and endoscopy.
“Upper GI endoscopy allows us to directly visualize the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, making it essential for diagnosing GERD, ulcers, and gastritis,” he notes. “Ultrasound or advanced imaging is useful when gallbladder or pancreatic disease is in question.”
While the underlying cause determines treatment, certain habits can significantly reduce everyday discomfort. “Smaller, more frequent meals, slower chewing, and avoiding overeating can greatly improve digestion,” advises Dr Bhole.
He also recommends limiting known triggers. “Spicy, fried, and processed foods, carbonated beverages, and excess caffeine often worsen gas and acidity,” he says.
Other useful habits include:
But he emphasises that self-management has its limits. “Severe or sudden abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, chest pain, black stools, high fever, or unexplained weight loss should prompt immediate medical attention,” cautions Dr Bhole.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.