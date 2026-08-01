Burping, rumbling and pain after meals: Know what’s really going on

Many people experience burping, stomach rumbling, and discomfort after eating but often dismiss them as part of normal digestion. However, if they keep happening, they could point to digestive problems that need to be checked.

To better understand these symptoms, we spoke with Dr Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant in GI Surgery and Liver Transplantation at PSRI Hospital, who explains how digestion works, what conditions might cause these issues, and which warning signs to watch for.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.