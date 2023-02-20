Women, here’s how you can build bone strength post-menopause

Oestrogen, a sex hormone, plays a vital role in maintaining bone mineral density, and hence, bone strength in women. During menopause, however, the levels of reproductive hormones, namely oestrogen and progesterone decline, which can further result in bone loss. Highlighting the same, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, took to Instagram and informed that menopause significantly speeds up bone loss and increases the risk of osteoporosis. “Research indicates that approximately 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 are affected by osteoporosis worldwide,” she added.

Stressing that while one cannot prevent bone loss entirely, there is still plenty one can do to strengthen bones at this stage and give themselves the best possible foundation for the second half of life.

Here are some expert-approved tips on building bone health post-menopause:

Eat your greens

Leafy green vegetables (including spinach, turnip greens, kale, cabbage and broccoli) provide nutrients vitamin K and calcium that play a role in improving bone health.

Swap in some vegetarian protein

Tofu, chickpeas and flaxseeds have bone-building benefits. Plant-based proteins contain phytoestrogens, which mimic oestrogen in the body, that can help in boosting oestrogen levels. It is essential for bone health because it promotes the activity of osteoblasts, which are the cells that make new bones.

Choose dairy products

Calcium is the key mineral in maintaining bone health. An average adult requires around 500 mg calcium daily; however, menopausal women require around 1200 mg calcium daily.

Dairy products, such as yoghurt contain calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and vitamin K — all of which are essential for bone health.

Adding, Pooja Malhotra, nutritionist, Chicnutrix, said that there are various plant-based sources of calcium for vegans, so they need not worry about their calcium intake. “Bok choy, kale, watercress, broccoli, chickpeas and tofu are some good sources,” she told indianexpress.com.

Add more magnesium rich foods

Green vegetables (spinach, kale, bok choy, okra), seeds (poppy, sesame, chia), nuts and legumes help in reducing bone loss and are needed for mineralisation, as well as for metabolism of calcium and vitamin D.

Snack on dried plums (prunes)

Prunes can help prevent and reduce the loss of bone mass due to the high levels of vitamin K. Malhotra agreed and said that prunes provide potassium, which neutralises acidity and prevents bone loss. They also contain anti-inflammatory compounds and fibres which are great for overall health.

“But, it must be noted that both, dietary habits and lifestyle, are important when it comes to preventing bone loss. Weight-bearing exercises play a crucial role in strengthening bones. Walking, jogging, aerobics and climbing stairs are also beneficial,” she said, adding that substance abuse causes demineralisation of the bone, and excess caffeine should be avoided too.

