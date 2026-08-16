‘Have never slept with my girlfriend’: Bryan Johnson argues in favour of couples sleeping apart

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Bryan Johnson, American biohacker, just shared an interesting insight about his relationship, and the internet is in shock. “I have never slept with my girlfriend”, he shared on Instagram, adding: “Kate and I have separate beds and homes.”
Quoting a PubMed study of 55 couples, he said that the findings reported about six partner-triggered awakenings per night. But the science is split. “A separate study of 12 couples found that sleeping together resulted in 10% more REM sleep and tighter sleep stage syncing,” he argued.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Johnson went on to share that the data varies by sex, stating how women tend to sleep worse with a partner in bed, while men report sleeping better. He ended the video by answering that it really depends from one couple to another, and the decision must be made by taking multiple factors into account.
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Dr Joy Desai, Director Neurology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai agrees with Bryan, saying that the analysis of such studies cannot be taken at face value since sleep initiation and maintenance requires a balanced winding down at bedtime. According to Dr Desai, the most important thing Bryan said is “it depends”.
“That absolutely correct. Partners who bond and are in harmony psychologically will sleep well with each other. On the other hand, a snorer not on CPAP will destroy a sensitive sleeping partners sleep harmony,” he elaborates, adding that the answer remains subjective depending on individuals’ habits.
Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, says that sleep helps the brain clear out waste, consolidates memory, and recalibrates stress hormones.
According to him, good sleep is not just about hours, but three key factors: duration, depth, and consistency.
Duration means getting enough total sleep. “For most adults, this is usually 7–9 hours per night. Sleeping significantly less than this can gradually build sleep debt and affect long-term health, even if you feel functional the next day,” says Dr Makhija.
Depth relates to sleep quality, specifically if the body is getting enough deep sleep and REM sleep, which are vital stages in the sleep cycle. “Deep sleep aids physical repair, immune function, and hormone regulation. REM sleep is crucial for memory, learning, and emotional balance. Spending enough time in these stages is what makes sleep restorative,” he adds.
Consistency is often the most ignored factor, because good sleep needs going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day, even on weekends. “Sleeping less on weekdays and trying to make up for it on weekends disrupts the body clock and lowers sleep quality, even if the total hours seem adequate,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.