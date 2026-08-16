‘Have never slept with my girlfriend’: Bryan Johnson argues in favour of couples sleeping apart

Should couples not sleep next to each other? (Source: Instagram/@bryanjohnson_)

Bryan Johnson, American biohacker, just shared an interesting insight about his relationship, and the internet is in shock. “I have never slept with my girlfriend”, he shared on Instagram, adding: “Kate and I have separate beds and homes.”

Quoting a PubMed study of 55 couples, he said that the findings reported about six partner-triggered awakenings per night. But the science is split. “A separate study of 12 couples found that sleeping together resulted in 10% more REM sleep and tighter sleep stage syncing,” he argued.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.