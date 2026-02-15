Biohacker Bryan Johnson shares his take on the new inverted ‘food pyramid’: ‘Children are well positioned to benefit from..’

Bryan Johnson shares his take on the new food pyramid (Source: Instagram/@bryanjohnson_)

The old food pyramid old guide recommended filling your plate with roughly equal portions of grains, protein, vegetables, and fruit, with dairy rudely downsized and pushed to the side. The new 2025-2030 American dietary guidelines replace the circular plate with an inverted pyramid that places animal foods, vegetables and fruits at the top.

What does the new food pyramid exactly say?

According to the official Dietary Guidelines for Americans, here’s what the new food pyramid looks like:

Eat the right amount for you

The calories you need depend on your age, sex, height, weight, and level of physical activity. Pay attention to portion sizes, particularly

for foods and beverages higher in calories. Hydration is a key factor in overall health. Choose water (still or sparkling) and unsweetened beverages.