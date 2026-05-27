Bryan Johnson closely tracks his heart rate before bed: ‘Let’s say 55 beats per minute’

Biohacker Bryan Johnson recently disclosed that the most important thing he cares about is a lower heart rate before going to bed and explained why. “The thing I care about the most is what my heart rate is before bed. It is like the most useful biomarker. You lie down on your bed, take a few deep breaths, and calm yourself down, and you will see a number. Let’s say 55 beats per minute. Your goal in life is to lower your heart rate. Let’s say start at 60 and in a month from now, be at 55,” he said on his YouTube channel.

How to do that? According to Johnson, one should aim to have their final meal of the day four hours before bed. “When you increase your heart rate before bed, it wrecks your sleep. When you don’t sleep well, your willpower falls off a cliff. If you have not slept well, you are more likely to indulge in your breakfast the next morning. It all starts with sleep and sleep is determined by your heart rate,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who said that a lower, more stable heart rate before sleep usually indicates the body is entering a relaxed, recovery-focused state. “During healthy sleep, especially deep sleep, the nervous system slows down, blood pressure drops, and the heart does not have to work as hard. If someone’s heart rate stays high at bedtime, it may indicate stress, anxiety, late-night exercise, alcohol intake, heavy meals, poor sleep habits, or even an underlying sleep disorder. Over time, consistently high nighttime heart rates can impact sleep quality and recovery.”

Here’s what you should know (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should know (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Is there an “ideal” bedtime heart rate people should aim for?

There is no one-size-fits-all number since heart rate varies with age, fitness level, medications, and health conditions. However, for most healthy adults, a resting heart rate between 60 and 80 beats per minute before sleep is about right. “Well-trained athletes may naturally have lower rates. What matters more than finding a perfect number is noticing patterns. If a person suddenly has a consistently high nighttime heart rate, it may be worth looking into lifestyle factors, stress levels, caffeine intake, or possible medical issues,” shared Dr Goyal.

Can wearable devices accurately tell us how well we are sleeping?

Wearables can help spot trends, especially changes in heart rate, sleep duration, and consistency. However, they are not as accurate as formal sleep studies in a lab.

“Some people become too anxious about their sleep data. This behavior is called “orthosomnia,” where the stress of trying to achieve perfect sleep actually worsens sleep quality. These devices should act as guides, not diagnostic tools,” she noted.

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What simple habits can help improve nighttime heart rate and sleep quality?

Keeping a regular sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, limiting screen time at night, and finishing intense workouts at least a few hours before sleep can help. “Relaxation practices such as light stretching, breathing exercises, or meditation may also assist the body in transitioning into sleep more smoothly,” said Dr Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.