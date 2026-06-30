Dentist reveals 4 common mistakes that may harm oral health

Brushing teeth is one of the most routine health habits, yet many people rarely question whether they are doing it correctly. Recently, Dr Mark Burhenne, a California-based dentist, highlighted several common brushing mistakes in an Instagram post. Warning followers, he said, “Never do these 4 things when you brush your teeth.” He added, “Avoid doing these four things, and you will notice a big difference (and your teeth will be much healthier).” One of the key mistakes he identified was aggressive horizontal brushing. “Do not use a sawing back and forth motion. Only brush in gentle circles,” Dr Burhenne shared. For those using powered toothbrushes, he advised, “If you use an electric, the circles’ motion is done for you — hold the brush gently on each tooth and let it do the work.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The dentist also cautioned against rinsing immediately after brushing. “Do not rinse afterwards. If you’re using a nano-hydroxyapatite or fluoride toothpaste (I don’t recommend the latter), you need those ingredients to sit on the teeth to work their magic; if you rinse, then they’re gone,” Dr Burhenne shared. He further emphasised the importance of choosing softer toothbrushes and replacing them regularly. “Do not use medium bristles. Use extra soft only. People really underestimate how sharp bristles are and how much damage they can do.” According to him, “You also need to replace those extra soft bristles every four to six weeks. Waiting months or even years to replace them causes cavities, sensitivities, and gum recession.”

Beyond home care, Dr Burhenne stressed the importance of professional dental visits. “Do not skip teeth cleanings even if you lose your dental insurance. Those dental cleanings have a direct impact on how clear your skin is, your heart and brain health, your blood sugar levels, and more,” he warned. Encouraging people to prioritise preventive care, he added, “Skip a haircut or two and pay cash for the cleaning — otherwise, your whole body suffers, and it could be more expensive in the long run to not do this simple maintenance.”

To understand how everyday brushing habits influence oral health, we spoke with an expert.

Common brushing mistakes that can harm oral health

Dr Niyati Arora, a prosthodontist at Krown Hub Dental Clinic, Pitampura, tells indianexpress.com, “Improper brushing techniques, such as horizontal brushing, coupled with hard-bristled or even medium-bristled toothbrushes, can cause cervical abrasions — erosion of the enamel near the gum line that can be difficult to repair. It can also lead to gingival recession caused by unintentional damage to the oral tissues. Rinsing immediately after brushing affects the remineralising effect of toothpaste by diluting its therapeutic benefits. Another common mistake people make is using mouthwash immediately before or after brushing.”

To avoid these mistakes, Dr Arora suggests that the first change you need to make is switching to a soft or ultra-soft toothbrush. For many patients, changing their brushing technique is difficult, so starting with a circular brushing method is often easier to adapt to. “Patients should also spit out excess toothpaste rather than rinsing immediately after brushing to maximise its therapeutic effect. Frequent use of mouthwash, especially immediately before or after brushing, should also be avoided.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Mark Burhenne | Dentist (@askthedentist)

Why brushing alone is not enough

Brushing alone cannot clean the entire tooth surface. Dr Arora says, “Techniques such as flossing, interdental brushing, and professional cleaning, also known as scaling, are extremely important for maintaining proper oral hygiene. These practices help disrupt bacterial colonies in hard-to-reach areas that can lead to dental caries and other gum-related problems.”

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The expert notes that maintaining the hygiene of your toothbrush is equally important. Therefore, you should replace your toothbrush every three months to ensure optimal effectiveness. “Selecting a toothpaste with the right ingredients based on your specific oral health needs is also important. You should consult your dentist before deciding which toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss to use, and to understand the correct techniques for using them effectively.”

The link between oral health and overall well-being

“There is a well-established clinical link between oral health and several systemic conditions,” mentions Dr Arora, adding that the oral cavity acts as a biological gateway that can influence overall well-being. Chronic periodontal disease can harbour harmful bacteria that enter the bloodstream, increasing the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

“Recent research has also highlighted a relationship between poor oral health and accelerated cognitive decline in individuals with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, maintaining good oral hygiene is not only crucial for oral health but also for overall systemic well-being,” concludes Dr Arora.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.