‘It disrupts the cue’: Nutritionist shares science-backed hack to stop sugar cravings instantly

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija says cravings are not always about hunger. Often, they’re about dopamine prediction. “When you eat something sweet, your brain doesn’t just respond to sugar. It responds to anticipation. First, there’s a cue, followed by routine action and a reward loop,” she wrote on Instagram.

So what helps? According to her, “brushing” disrupts the cue. “Menthol activates TRPM8 receptors — cold-sensitive channels in the mouth — altering taste perception and temporarily reducing the reward value of sweet foods. This sensory interference reduces the expected dopamine payoff,” she added.

Explaining the science behind it, Makhija quoted neurobiological research showing that dopamine levels spike more in anticipation than in consumption. “If you interrupt anticipation, you blunt the craving cycle,” she noted.

We reached out to a health expert to verify her claim, and here’s what we found out.

Decoding the science

Dr Sakshi Hinduja, BDS, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, agreed with Makhija, stating that brushing your teeth when a sugar craving hits is effective because cravings are not always about true physical hunger, but often about the brain expecting a dopamine reward.

“The brain learns to associate sweets with pleasure, comfort, or stress relief, and over time it starts predicting that reward at certain times of the day, such as after meals, during stress, or when feeling bored, which creates a strong urge to eat something sweet. This happens even when the body does not need energy, and this is called dopamine prediction, where the brain releases feel-good signals in anticipation of sugar rather than from real nutritional need,” she explained in detail.

So, brushing your teeth, especially with a minty toothpaste, can help break this pattern because the fresh taste changes the sensory experience in the mouth and makes sugary foods taste less appealing, said Dr Hinduja, while also sending a psychological signal that eating time is over. Similar to how we brush after finishing a meal, this small action creates a pause between impulse and behavior, giving the craving time to settle.

Since most cravings are short-lived and usually pass within minutes if not acted upon, Dr Hinduja said that the “clean-mouth feeling increases awareness and self-control, making a person less likely to immediately reach for sweets”.

Thus, brushing teeth works both physically by altering taste and psychologically by interrupting the brain’s reward expectation, helping reduce unnecessary sugar intake in a simple and practical way.

Points to note

Dr Hinduja also added that brushing properly is very important because it removes food particles, plaque, and bacteria that cause cavities and gum problems. In fact, brushing for two-three minutes is a good idea because many people spend less time and may miss certain areas of the mouth.

“The key is not just timing or length but brushing correctly, covering all teeth, using gentle circular motions, and not brushing too hard,” she said, adding that using fluoride toothpaste and flossing once a day are also important for full oral hygiene. You should also replace your toothbrush every three months to ensure it cleans effectively and doesn’t trap bacteria, she concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.