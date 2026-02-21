Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs

Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, often labelled a “superfood,” due to their nutrient density. They are rich in essential amino acids, vitamin B12, choline, and antioxidants like lutein. Current dietary guidelines suggest having one egg per day as part of a balanced diet, unless someone has specific health conditions that require limits. As the current market is flooded with brown, white, protein-packed, double-yolk, and farm-fresh options, it can get overwhelming to make the right choice. Clearing up confusion and narrowing down options for us, Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, gave some much-needed clarity.

While stressing that brown and white eggs come from different breeds of chickens, she said: “The main difference between brown and white eggs is the colour of the shell. Brown eggs come from hens with red or brown feathers, and white eggs come from hens with white feathers. The colour of the eggshell does not change what is inside the egg.”

Both brown and white eggs are equally good as food. (Source: Freepik) Both brown and white eggs are equally good as food. (Source: Freepik)

Brown vs white: which egg is healthier?

When you compare the nutrients in brown and white eggs, Raj said that they are almost the same. Both types of eggs have protein, healthy fats, vitamins like B12 and D, minerals like iron and zinc, and important nutrients for the body, she mentioned, adding that the body digests and uses the nutrition from brown and white eggs in the same way. “So nutritionally, neither type is better than the other,” she said.

Raj further clarified that while some people think brown eggs are healthier because they look more “natural” or seem thicker, this is not true for health. “The shell colour has no effect on the amount of nutrients or quality of the egg inside. What can affect egg quality more is how the chicken was raised, what it ate, and how fresh the egg is. Chickens that are free-range or fed a good diet may produce eggs with slightly better nutrient levels, regardless of shell colour,” she elaborated.

According to her, brown eggs sometimes cost more, but that is usually because the “hens that lay brown eggs eat more food or cost more to raise, not because the eggs themselves are healthier”. In simple terms, both brown and white eggs are equally good as food, and choosing one over the other is “mainly a matter of personal preference and price”, said the expert.

However, she also highlighted that you should also focus on balance, variety, and moderation. “People with uncontrolled cholesterol levels or certain metabolic disorders should tailor their intake with medical advice,” warned Raj.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.