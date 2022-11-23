Brown or white egg: Which is healthier?

Eggs are the go-to meal option — whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner — for many people. Why not; after all, they are not only super easy to prepare but are also power-packed with numerous health benefits. But between the most commonly available variety of eggs — brown and egg — which is better for you? Shedding light on this frequently asked query, chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share, “Egg colour is determined by the colour of the feathers of a hen. A brown-feathered hen will give brown eggs while a white-feathered hen will hatch white eggs.”

Agreed Dr Manira Dhasmana, associate consultant, department of internal medicine, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun, and said, “The colour of eggshells depends on the pigments the hen produces, which is mainly protoporphyrin.”

But which one is nutritionally richer?

The nutritional profile of the eggs is more or less similar, said Dr Mikita Gandhi, owner, Dietiations Hub, Indian Dietetic Association. “It has complete protein and is low in calories. Eggs are a rich source of certain vitamins and minerals such as choline, foliate, iron, zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin A, and selenium,” Dr Gandhi told indianexpress.com, adding that the nutritional profile of the eggs varies with the diet and environment of the chicken.

“Most people prefer brown eggs over white eggs as they feel that it is healthy and organic. But regardless of the shell colour, the nutritional profile is similar for both the variants. You will find that the brown egg is more expensive than the white ones, this is mainly because the breed of the chicken that lays brown eggs gives bigger and fewer eggs, thus increasing the secondary expense,” said Dr Gandhi, while adding that “if one is a non-vegetarian, it is the best source of nutrition that one should include in the diet regardless of its colour”.

What to keep in mind when buying eggs?

Eggs need to be fresh.

Eggs should be stored in the fridge only. “If kept outside, it is best to avoid,” suggested Kapur.

Here’s a foolproof recipe to make soft boiled eggs from chef Anahita Dhondy

Make the perfect boiled eggs toast now (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make the perfect boiled eggs toast now (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

2 – Eggs

Water to boil eggs

1 tsp – White vinegar

A slice of sourdough

1 tsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Spicy Mayo/any Spread of your choice/Hummus (adjust as per liking)

2-3 leaves – Lettuce

2 – Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2-3 – Cucumber slices

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) to drizzle

Salt + pepper to taste

Method

*Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Gently place the eggs, still in their shell, in the water.

*Set a timer and cook for exactly six minutes. This will yield a runny yolk but a set white.

*Remove the cooked eggs from the water and place them in an ice bath and add a teaspoon of vinegar. This makes it easier to peel.

*Toast your bread in a pan with some butter until it gets some colour.

*To assemble, smear your spread on the toast followed by some lettuce, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. Finish off with the two soft-boiled peeled eggs.

*Drizzle some EVOO, sprinkle with some salt and pepper for taste and serve immediately.

