‘A sudden spike in bronchiolitis cases among infants and young children’: Doctors

There has been a sudden uptick in the number of bronchiolitis cases, caused due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection, in children, say experts. The spike, they say, is due to seasonal changes, as winter is fast approaching. Thus, parents need to make sure of proper hygiene and appropriate ventilation at home.

Dr Tushar Parikh, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, said bronchiolitis is a lung infection seen in infants and young children between 0-2 years.

“It leads to inflammation, swelling, and congestion in the small airways (bronchioles) of the lung, and is commonly seen ahead and during winter owing to cold weather. This condition causes breathing problems. Premature babies (discharged from the hospital) are more severely affected as their lungs are immature. Most cases of bronchiolitis are seen due to RSV, and the virus can spread via air when one coughs or sneezes or even handshakes. Germs can be present on hands, toys, faucets, doorknobs, tissues, and other surfaces. It is contagious for several days or even weeks. Children complain of symptoms like wheezing, cold, rapid breathing, dry cough, congested or runny nose, poor feeding, irritability, tiredness, fever, sneezing, and a headache for a week. I have treated around 100 children with this condition in the last 2 -3 months,” said Dr Parikh.

The number of children with bad cough, cold, and fever has gone up, doctors say. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The number of children with bad cough, cold, and fever has gone up, doctors say. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As per doctors, the number of children with cough, cold, and fever has gone up. On investigation, they test negative for Covid-19 but come positive for common cold viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or Parainfluenza viruses, leading to bronchiolitis.

Dr Pradeep Alhate, paediatrician, Apollo Spectra Hospital Pune said bronchiolitis usually occurs when RSV infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract. It occurs in young children, especially premature infants and those who have underlying lung disease, heart disease, or a weak immune system. This illness starts like common cold and may last for a week to a month. “Treatment is saline nasal drops, oxygen, propped up position, and ensuring good fluid intake. Also, it must be noted that symptoms of RSV infection overlap with Covid-19,” noted Dr Alhate.

“Other factors like preterm birth, underlying lung condition, when the children haven’t breastfed, second-hand smoke, spending a lot of time in crowded environments, and lack of hygiene can also be the culprits. Not treating children at the right time can lead to low SPO2 levels, dehydration, pauses in breathing, hospital admissions, viral pneumonia, and respiratory failure. Moreover, children with RSV likely be susceptible to Covid-19,” Dr Parikh said.

Treatment

Proper diagnosis holds the key, and over-the-counter medication must be avoided, say experts. “The treating doctor will decide the line of treatment. There is no vaccine to treat this condition. Taking precautions like avoiding kissing the baby or handshaking, wearing a mask near children, keeping the baby away from sick people, breastfeeding the baby, and keeping children hydrated can make a lot of difference,” said Dr Alhate.

Dr Parikh added that there is no specific treatment. “The infection goes away within a week or two. Some premature babies may get severely ill needing oxygen for which hospital or ICU admission is needed. Various measures like washing hands before touching children, avoiding social gatherings, and crowded places with the babies till they turn 1, cleaning and disinfecting the frequently touched surfaces, covering mouth while coughing, and sneezing near the baby, not smoking when the baby is around and washing the child’s toys regularly can be helpful in preventing bronchiolitis,” he stated.

