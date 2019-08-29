Foods that heal: Add broccoli, yoghurt to your diet to fight diabetes

We often tend to take our health for granted. The endless hours spent in office, followed by a sedentary lifestyle and the urge to consume junk food — a clear recipe for a disaster waiting to knock. And even with all the health-based information available at our disposal, we choose to conveniently ignore the warning bells, only to regret, make amends and go off target again.

Did you know that lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and thyroid are on an unprecedented rise? According to a study titled ‘India Fit Report 2019’ published by GOQii, a leading preventive healthcare company, diabetes has increased by 40 per cent from 2017 to 2018 among people below 45 years, and cholesterol has witnessed an overall increase of 40 per cent in the said time period.

The onus, therefore, falls on us to take cognizance of our health and make healthier choices. Keeping with this, we bring to you foods that you must incorporate in your diet to fight diabetes — the biggest, meanest, and the most-common of lifestyle diseases.

Broccoli

Those afflicted with diabetes know that following a strict diet is of paramount importance. Mostly consumed as any other vegetable, broccoli is full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fiber. It also has chromium, which helps in long-term blood sugar control. For diabetics, broccoli can be added to soups, or consumed as a vegetable. It can also be consumed raw.

Besides fighting diabetes, broccoli helps lower cholesterol and stress levels too.

Yogurt

People mostly associate yogurt with weight loss because it is rich in protein and calcium. As per studies, people who consume calcium-rich foods are less likely to become insulin resistant. For diabetics, yogurt can be included in the diet as a breakfast item.

Consuming yogurt on a regular basis may bolster your immune system as well. You must exercise caution though, because some variants have high amounts of added sugar, which could be detrimental.

Other healers

Other healthy foods that you can add to your diet are: high fiber foods like oats and whole grains that lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels; carrots, because they contain beta-carotene that lowers the risk of diabetes and betters blood sugar control; milk, and fruits like papaya, apple, orange, pear and guava. Avoid maida flour, sooji (semolina flour), noodles and pasta.