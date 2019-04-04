Britney Spears talks about her mental health amid father’s illness

Pop icon Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility. According to Billboard, the 37-year-old singer has entered into a 30-day programme to cope up with the stress related to her father Jamie Spears’ health problems. The singer’s father recently underwent surgery to combat issues from his colon rupturing.

The American pop singer, took to Instagram to let her fans know that she is taking some time off for herself to cope with all stress her personal life.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always”, she said in an emotional note on Instagram.

In January, Spears had announced that she would be taking an indefinite work break to be with her father during his illness. She had also put on hold her “Britney: Domination” residency in Las Vegas.

(With PTI inputs)