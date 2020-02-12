British women are most unsatisfied with the size of their breasts, less likely to go for screening: Study

The study throws light on body image issues and its many ramifications. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The study throws light on body image issues and its many ramifications. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

British women are most likely to be unsatisfied with the size of their breasts and, therefore, less likely to get them checked for changes, a recent study has revealed.

According to the study published in the journal Body Image, of the 18,541 women — aged between 19 and 94 years old — surveyed in 40 countries, more than two thirds are unsatisfied with the size of their breasts. While 29 per cent of women are happy with their size, 48 per cent wish they had bigger breasts, and 23 per cent want them to be smaller. Of these, British women, in particular, wish they had a bigger bust size.

The study throws light on body image issues and its many ramifications, suggesting that women who are not happy with how their breasts look, are less likely to get them screened — a major roadblock for preventive breast cancer measures.

For the study, women were shown a series of silhouettes, and were asked to choose the one that best matched their size, along with one they wished they had had. While women from Ghana, Colombia, Spain, Paraguay and Indonesia were most comfortable with their breast size, women from UK, USA, China, Pakistan and Thailand, to name a few, were not satisfied.

While larger sizes were generally preferred, no one wanted the largest size.

ALSO READ | When Kim Kardashian’s skin became a talking point

Speaking with international media, the study’s lead researcher, Professor Viren Swami of Anglia Ruskin University, said, “Breast size dissatisfaction has consequences in health and psychological well-being. If we can get women to feel happier about their breasts that will have important benefits.”

The study also observed that in all these countries, it is the older lot of women that are more likely to be satisfied with their bodies. It is so because as women age, they “shift focus from viewing breasts as primarily aesthetic to things with functionality”, Swami said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd