38 parasites found in a British woman’s brain after years of no symptoms

A British woman has expressed her shock after discovering 38 parasites living inside her brain following a trip to India three years before diagnosis. The woman from Wales, United Kingdom, Lowri Denman, had taken a trip to the country in 2007 but was diagnosed with a rare condition of neurocysticercosis, a brain infection caused by pork tapeworm larvae, only in 2010-11.

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She initially found a metre-long tapeworm while using a restaurant toilet but didn’t realise its significance. However, according to a BBC Wales report, within 12 months, she started developing “severe headaches, seizures, and psychosis”. The subsequent scans revealed 38 parasites in her brain. According to the treating doctor, Dr Brendan Healy, a specialist in infectious diseases and microbiology, the condition remained silent for years before causing neurological symptoms. After anti-parasitic treatment, steroids, and years of rehabilitation, the parasites calcified, and her health gradually improved, but she remains on epilepsy medication. Denman now wants to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, food hygiene, and recognising persistent neurological symptoms after travel.