This breathing technique is ‘great’ for reducing anxiety and stress

In some situations, it can be tricky to maintain your calm and keep stress at bay. At such times, according to experts, concentrating on your breathing can help. Wondering how you can do that? Worry not, we’ve got your back. Adding to the list of effective techniques to help the body and mind feel calm in challenging situations, much like the ‘54321’ technique to cope with anxiety, or the deep breathing technique to relieve stress, and even box breathing, is ‘bunny breathing’ or ‘rabbit breathing’. Find out more about it here.

Dr Caroline Leaf, a mental health and mind expert, took to Instagram to share why bunny breathing is worth your time. “A great breathing technique for reducing anxiety and stress!” she wrote.

How to do it?

*Sit up tall with your back straight and your head tilted up towards the sky.

*Take three short inhale breaths like a bunny sniffing a flower.

*Hold your breath for a moment, then exhale sharply.

*Repeat until calm and grounded.

How does this help?

According to Dr Manish Mannan, HOD pediatrics and neonatology, Paras Hospital, Gurugram, this technique is especially essential for children. “It may be used to aid children who are really distressed and unable to breathe, since it will enable them to connect to their breath (when exhaling) and allow them to breathe rather than spinning out,” said Dr Mannan while noting that it helps process strong emotions.

“Slow breathing techniques enhance autonomic, cerebral, and psychological flexibility that helps deal with challenges,” Dr Mannan told indianexpress.com.

Agreed Dr Santosh Pandey, naturopath and acupuncturist, Rejua Energy Centre and said that the action imitates the sobbing motion and helps children breathe through crying or while dealing with other big emotions like fear, anxiety, and sadness.

How does it work?

The inherent rapid intake of oxygen when practicing the bunny breath awakens the brain, said Dr Pandey, adding that it makes one more alert.

Chronic stress can put your physical and mental wellbeing at risk. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Chronic stress can put your physical and mental wellbeing at risk. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

How long should one practice it for?

Rabbit breathing should be ideally practiced for 3-4 minutes. “If you feel any discomfort while practicing, take a break for few seconds,” said Dr Pandey.

Who shouldn’t practice?

According to Dr Pandey, people suffering from epilepsy, and people with high blood pressure should avoid the practice.

