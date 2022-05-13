Five breastfeeding secrets every new mother should know

Actor Neha Dhupia has always been vocal about the rights, issues and struggles faced by new mothers, their health, and how they have the freedom to choose how and where they want to feed their babies.

Her breastfeeding and parenting initiative — where they discuss everything about parenting fears and queries — is called ‘Freedom To Feed’, and a recent post on the page is relevant for new mothers.

The post essentially discusses breastfeeding secrets, and alleviates doubts and fears for new and first time mothers.

* It states that a mother-to-be can consider meeting with a lactation consultant or another nursing expert before the baby is born, as they can share tips that may help them in the beginning.

* While breastfeeding, they can position themselves in such a way that the baby’s nose touches their nipple and their bellies are also aligned. It means that they must make sure that the baby’s stomach is touching theirs so they don’t have to turn their head to latch. They must point the nipple at the baby’s nose — not the mouth — so that they can lift their head and latch on.

* The third thing is to create a space for breastfeeding. Before the baby’s arrival, mothers can create a nursing station — an area with a comfortable chair, a breastfeeding pillow, a side table for snacks, water, nursing pads, burp cloths, a phone and a good book.

* It is important not to count the minutes. The mother can let the baby latch on to the first breast and stay there, until they come off on their own, and then offer the second breast. Some babies take one breast during a feeding and both breasts at other times.

* The next thing to know is that if you want to offer bottle feeds, do it 4-6 weeks. If you wait until 8 weeks, you risk bottle refusal. The mother can also ask someone else to feed the baby and then leave the house so that they are not tempted to feed.

