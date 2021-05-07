‘Going to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as I can’: Anita Hassanandani on health and immunity for her son

"It’s alright to be concerned about whether your baby is getting the best of the nutrition." (Photo: Instagram/@anitahassanandani)

Actor Anita Hassanandani has been chronicling her motherhood journey on Instagram, sharing adorable pictures and videos of her little one, Aaravv, whom she welcomed with husband Rohit Reddy earlier this year.

In her recent post, a video, the new mother opened up about breastfeeding, and sharing her concerns, wrote in the caption: “As a mother, the best way to ensure that your baby is absolutely healthy is by breastfeeding them, because it helps in their overall growth and also in increasing their immunity.”

“It’s alright to be concerned about whether your baby is getting the best of the nutrition.”

In the video, the actor was seen cradling her newborn, mentioning how “as a new mother”, her “biggest concern” is if she is doing enough for her child. “Since the time Aaravv was born, everyone — doctors, pediatricians, new mothers — gave me the same advice: that breast milk is most important for your baby’s nutrition and growth. Breast milk contains antibodies which strengthen your baby’s immunity, so it is very, very important for them,” she said.

“So, I have decided that I am going to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as I can — for six months for sure.”

When she was pregnant, Hassanandani had shared with Express Parenting that she was both nervous and excited to begin her journey as a first-time mother. “We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey,” the actor had said.

Breastfeeding is immensely important for the baby, for it “protects newborns from getting sick and also helps them throughout their infancy and childhood. It is especially effective against infectious diseases because it strengthens the immunity by directly transferring antibodies from the mother,” Dr Sreenath Manikanti, senior consultant neonatologist and HOD, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore had told indianexpress.com recently. Read more about its benefits here.

