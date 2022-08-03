scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Breastfeeding Awareness Week: Who is a lactation consultant and when to see one?

A lactation expert is usually needed in the first few weeks after delivery, when your baby is still learning how to feed themselves from your breast, says an expert

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 11:30:41 am
Breastfeeding Awareness Week, breastfeeding, breastfeeding mothers, breastfeeding issues, breastfeeding problems, lactation consultant, breast milk, newborn, indian express newsYou can experience breast engorgement in the early days of breastfeeding, with swelling, tightness and increased size of breasts. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many nursing mothers go to a lactation consultant, who is a health professional specialising in breastfeeding. They offer advice, support and guidance to women who choose to breastfeed.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“A lactation expert is usually needed in the first few weeks after delivery, when your baby is still learning how to feed themselves from your breast. You can visit or consult a lactation specialist during pregnancy, after birth, several weeks into breastfeeding or even after several months into breastfeeding,” says Dr Varija Pai, consultant-lactation, Motherhood Hospital, Banashankari, Bangalore.

ALSO READ |Breastfeeding and exercise: Here’s everything a nursing mother should know

According to the doctor, breastfeeding is a personal choice. “But, it is advised to breastfeed for at least the first 6 months. Some mothers choose to stop because of challenges like painful nipples or lack of milk supply. If you want to resolve these problems, a lactation expert can give you guidance and support.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

When to consult a lactation expert?

Dr Pai says breastfeeding can be difficult — both emotionally and physically. “A lactation expert will not only provide you with the right guidance, but will also be a good source of emotional support and encouragement. Consulting one will increase your chances of having a healthy and successful breastfeeding experience,” she explains.

Breastfeeding Awareness Week, breastfeeding, breastfeeding mothers, breastfeeding issues, breastfeeding problems, lactation consultant, breast milk, newborn, indian express news A lactation expert can give guidance and support to a new mother. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

She lists some reasons for a consultation as follows:

1. You can experience breast engorgement in the early days of breastfeeding, with swelling, tightness and increased size of breasts. It usually occurs in the first 3-5 days into breastfeeding.
2. If you have sore, cracked or painful nipples.
3. If you are concerned about milk supply.
4. Don’t know what breastfeeding position is best for your baby.
5. Plugged ducts, or if you are experiencing breast infections like mastitis, a painful infection of the breast tissue which occurs within the first three months of breastfeeding.
6. Issues with latching, sucking or tongue tie.
7. If even after days of breastfeeding, your baby is not gaining any weight.
8. If your baby is refusing to feed from your breast.

ALSO READ |An essential guide to travelling with a newborn for breastfeeding moms

The first few weeks after giving birth are crucial to establish a breastfeeding habit, says the expert, adding that a lactation consultant will also review your health history and other information that concerns the baby’s health.

“They may watch you breastfeed your baby to see the pattern of breastfeeding,” the doctor concludes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:30:41 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

5

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

LS adjourned till 12 noon as Oppn raises slogans over 'misuse' of ED
Parliament Live

LS adjourned till 12 noon as Oppn raises slogans over 'misuse' of ED

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement