Breastfeeding and exercise: Here’s everything a nursing mother should know

August 1, 2022 9:40:20 pm
It is a known fact that breastfeeding provides complete nutrition to infants up to 6 months of age, which is why the WHO and other medical bodies recommend exclusive breastfeeding during this period, and continued breastfeeding for up to 2 years of age.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
As a nursing and first-time mother, you need to know of certain health benefits of breastfeeding. According to Dr Sreenath Manikanti, senior consultant neonatologist, Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, Bangalore, breastfeeding can reduce vaginal bleeding and speed up the contraction of the uterus to pre-pregnancy size.
“The energy used to produce breast milk expedites weight loss and a return to pre-pregnancy weight. Natural fertility is reduced, temporarily reducing (but not eliminating) the likelihood of another pregnancy. Breastfeeding also creates a strong mother-baby bond,” he says.
Subscriber Only Stories
The doctor adds that breastfeeding also benefits the baby. “Nutritional quantity and quality are assured, because all nutrients are present in the most suitable and easy-to-digest form,” he says, adding that the temperature of breast milk suits the baby and there is little-to-no risk of bacterial contamination.
“Breastfed babies have a decreased risk of infections like gastroenteritis, ear infections, pneumonia. The infant controls the intake by responsive feeding and it decreases risk of allergy and eczema.”
But, what role does exercising play when it comes to breastfeeding?
Explaining the benefits of exercising while breastfeeding, Dr Manikanti says the mother has more energy. “Being a new mom can be exhausting, and moderate exercise helps build energy stores when you’re up breastfeeding into the wee hours of the night.”
The next thing to know is that exercise “improves a mother’s health and has a positive effect on her emotional well-being”. According to the doctor, it may help prevent postpartum depression, which impacts 1 out of 9 mothers, according to the CDC.
Exercise can also increase the production of ‘prolactin’, the hormone responsible for breast milk production. “Studies have shown exercise with caloric restriction was associated with weight loss and fat loss in lactating females. It helps mothers with a quicker return to pre-pregnancy weight. It also improves bone health by decreasing bone loss.”
Staying hydrated is also important for nursing mothers. They need to make sure they drink enough water before and after working out, the doctor concludes.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Silly Souls Café not controversial: Goa minister Rane
Breastfeeding and exercise: Here’s everything a nursing mother should know
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister role
Alia Bhatt agrees stars’ salaries should be ‘reassessed’ after flops, notes some actors ‘give their money back’ after film fails
Six from Punjab jump into Gobind Sagar Lake to save drowning friend, all die
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Host of activities planned in Delhi by civic agencies
Two more suspected case of monkeypox in Delhi, no history of recent travel
Frugal diet, son of a zari worker, Indian Army hawaldar: the makings of CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli
‘No question of India going into recession’: What Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament
Karnataka engineering admission put off as CET repeaters protest ‘unfair’ ranks
Explained: How Iraq’s competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new conflict
The hero without a halo, Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ (our boy) Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string